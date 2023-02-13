Nebraska is losing residents with a four-year college degree at increasing rates over the past decade, according to U.S. Census figures.

The Cornhusker state has lost 45,000 residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher since 2010, Josie Gatti Schafer, director of the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, told the NU Board of Regents on Friday.

That’s a little less than 1% of the more than 400,000 college graduates residing in the state, she said: “Losing 4,500 a year is not a huge number, but it’s a trend we absolutely want to look into.”

And while Nebraska has historically reported a net gain of residents with a high school diploma, some college, or a two-year associate’s degree, Schafer said those numbers have also taken a turn toward the negative since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The numbers from the latest survey of Americans show a quarter of the domestic migration from the state is the result of Nebraskans taking jobs elsewhere — primarily in Iowa and other Midwestern states.

Schafer said higher education has a role to play in attracting and retaining skilled workers by meeting the demands of “dynamic shifts” to the state’s economy.

Nebraska as a whole saw more than 7% population growth between 2010 and 2020, while 69 of the state’s 93 counties lost population.

The growth in the urban areas was largely of Nebraskans who have moved from rural areas, concentrating in regions near where NU operates campuses — Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney.

Generally, Nebraska has a high workforce participation rate among its entire working-age population, but a 90% labor participation rate among those with a bachelor’s degree or higher, Schafer said.

Still, there are more Nebraskans working in low-wage jobs (553,102) earning less than the median income compared with high-wage occupations (465,998).

“That’s a difficult growth position for this economy,” Schafer said. “But it is changing dramatically everywhere and changing dynamically in this state.”

By 2030, it’s estimated that 65% of jobs in Nebraska will require some college education, nearly double the 33% of jobs that required the same level of education in 2020 — a level that ranks 26th in the country.

To meet that future demand, amid relatively flat population growth, Schafer said there are some opportunities NU and the state could pursue to grow Nebraska and boost the number of high-wage workers here.

Nebraska typically sees positive net migration from other countries largely driven by the university, she said. Recruiting more international students, who tend to stay in Nebraska, would have a positive effect on population and the economy.

NU should also find ways to connect with underserved populations already in the state looking for upward social and economic mobility.

“There is a group of Nebraskans right here today that want to pursue higher education and need the opportunity,” she said.

Using “high-impact practices” such as experiential learning, internships and community-engaged learning also connects students with job opportunities in Nebraska and makes them more likely to stay here after graduation, Schafer said.

“We also need to cultivate a culture of working with the workforce to help students see the job opportunities that are right here in the state,” she added.

Top Journal Star photos for February 2023