A University of Nebraska regent and her investment manager husband have pledged a total of $25 million to the University of Nebraska at Omaha and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

Barbara and Wally Weitz will commit $19 million to UNO to support the university’s programs and priorities as well as create an endowed chair that will be attached to the chancellor’s position. The couple has also pledged $6 million to the agriculture college in southwest Nebraska toward renovating a 106-year-old building into a center for students.

The couple’s commitment is just the latest example of Barbara Weitz’s extensive involvement with UNO. She is a UNO alum and retired faculty member who taught social work. The Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center on UNO’s Dodge Street campus is named in her honor.

“We felt really invested in making this the best it could possibly be,” Weitz said. “We have an incredible urban university that uses the whole city as its campus. I think the city and state has benefitted so much from UNO.”

UNO administration will have significant leeway on how to spend the money. The University of Nebraska Foundation says $14 million will go to the Weitz Innovation and Excellence Fund, which will be dedicated to help boost some UNO programs to be nationally recognized ones and address critical needs in Omaha and Nebraska.

Each year from 2024 to 2029, the UNO chancellor will ask for proposals from faculty members. Awards will be based on various factors, such as how well a proposal fits into a campus need and the likelihood of success.

“The $14 million is truly an investment in new ideas, new innovation, new creativity that will take UNO to the next level and really doing the right thing for state of Nebraska,” Chancellor Joanne Li said.

Another $5 million is pledged for the Barbara and Wally Weitz Endowed Chair in Higher Education. The foundation said it will be the first endowed chair attached to the chancellor’s position in the University of Nebraska system, and is aimed at ensuring UNO can offer competitive salaries to attract top-tier chancellors. After the pledge is fulfilled, it will provide an estimated $200,000 a year to support any current or future chancellor and help implement their priorities.

Barbara Weitz said she and her husband have been impressed by Li’s “ideas, energy and excitement” since she became UNO chancellor two years ago.

“What will happen when she leaves? How are we going to get someone that incredibly good to come?” Weitz asked rhetorically. “The top leadership at UNO needs to be the best. In order to do that, we’ve got to provide a standard of support they might not find anywhere else.”

The couple’s $6 million pledge for the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture will help finance a $12 million renovation of a building, which is known as The Barn, into the Student Success and Activity Center on the rural college campus. The Foundation is seeking another $6 million from private donors to match the couple’s contribution. Donations can be made online.

The center will be a space for students to eat, socialize and study. The center will also host events.

The couple’s $6 million pledge will be the single largest monetary donation for the two-year college, which had 250 students enrolled last fall.

“They could double the size of their student body if we could redo that building,” Weitz said.

The couple made the pledge through the Only in Nebraska fundraising campaign. Barbara and Wally are the UNO chairs for the $3 billion campaign. The campaign, which is raising money for all NU campuses plus Nebraska Medicine, has raised nearly $1.9 billion to date from 119,581 donors.

This story has been updated to accurately describe the Barbara and Wally Weitz Endowed Chair in Higher Education.

