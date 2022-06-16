NU regents will consider 'modest' 1.3% budget increase for 2022-23

Top leaders at the University of Nebraska are typically eager to talk about the high points — increases in enrollment, graduation rates and research funding.

Amid 40-year high inflation, gas prices rising above $5 per gallon on average across the country, and the Federal Reserve approving an interest rate hike on Wednesday, NU is happy to highlight the lows.

Next week, at its June 23 meeting, the NU Board of Regents will consider a general operating budget proposal reflecting 1.3% growth over the current fiscal year to top $1.03 billion.

While the total budget is increasing by nearly $12.9 million, NU's year-over-year growth is less than half of the state's 2.8% average annual growth rate, and far below the current 8.6% inflation rate.

And, at a time when tuition rates are continuing to increase at institutions across the country, NU will hold the line on its per credit hour costs for the second straight year, President Ted Carter said, part of what he characterized as a "modest" budget blueprint resulting from collaborations between the university, the Legislature, and Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The cost per credit hour for Nebraska undergraduate students to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will remain at $259, while out-of-state undergrads will continue to pay $830 per credit hour for the 2022-23 school year.

Students in architecture, business and engineering — which have differential tuition rates and pay more to cover the cost of their programs — will also pay the same per credit hour rate as last year.

The freeze extends to NU's other campuses as well.

In-state undergraduate students at the University of Nebraska at Omaha will pay a per-credit hour rate of $235; the University of Nebraska at Kearney will charge in-state students $209 per credit hour; and students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center will pay $259.

In the context of decades-high inflation, Carter said both NU's operating budgets and its tuition rates are at levels comparable to where they were more than a decade ago.

"The cost of just about everything we deal with from food to supply chain management to education nationwide is going up and it's going up significantly," Carter said. "We are presenting a budget that significantly changes that conversation."

At a media briefing on Wednesday, Carter said the budget that will go before regents next week is the result of three years of work that began at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

As COVID injected uncertainty into the higher education landscape, NU announced $48 million in budget cuts in anticipation of enrollment losses — and, subsequently, a loss of tuition revenue — as well as cuts to its state appropriation.

The cuts provided NU the funding it needed to keep tuition flat and embark on other priorities, which Carter said the university will capitalize on as COVID moves into the endemic phase.

"This budget that we are proposing is pretty much a statement that we are coming out of this in a position of strength," he said. "This is a very conservative approach, it is intentional, and the only way we got here was with a lot of hard work and sacrifice."

The proposed budget raises the household income qualification threshold for the Nebraska Promise program from $60,000 to $65,000, meaning more in-state students will be able to attend NU without paying tuition.

Previously, 7,000 students qualified for the program, which cost $18 million annually. The increase to $19.3 million will allow an additional 1,000 students to qualify.

NU's budget cuts will also provide a $10 million infusion of funds into the salary pool for faculty at UNL and UNMC, while $6 million in additional state funds, will make compensation packages more competitive.

At the end of the fiscal year, Carter said every NU faculty member, including at UNO and UNK, which have faculty unions, will be compensated within 98% and 102% of their peer institutions.

The proposed budget also accounts for an expected 9% increase in health insurance premiums for 2023, as well as a 2% increase in core operations for new and expanded programs, including the Rural Health Complex in Kearney.

Carter said NU's plan reflects "what we said we would do" at the start of the pandemic.

"We're continuing to focus on what we can do for our students, for the families here in Nebraska and make sure that we're giving them the best possible opportunity to get a world-class education at affordable prices," he said.

Regents are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. in the Varner Hall Boardroom at 3835 Holdrege St.

The full agenda for the Board of Regents will be published Thursday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

