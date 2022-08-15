NU says 'AA' credit rating reflects conservative fiscal approach

The University of Nebraska was deemed financially sound by a credit rating agency, earning the second-highest available grade for its performance in 2020-21.

S&P Global affirmed the NU system's "AA" bond rating in a letter dated June 30 included in the materials for the Board of Regents' meeting on Aug. 11.

The rating signals NU is able to pay its debts and keep its lights on, and will ensure the university can continue borrowing money at lower interest rates in the future, saving both students and taxpayers money.

In particular, S&P Global noted that NU began the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters on time and in-person, losing just 1% of its total enrollment in the process.

Combined with a self-implemented budget cut and with federal COVID funds, NU was able to surpass its budgeted expectations, the rating agency wrote, operating with a $48.5 million surplus, or roughly a 2% margin due to stable state funding, growing research, and increased donor giving.

"We assessed NU's enterprise profile as very strong, characterized by large and generally stable enrollment across four campuses, sound market position as Nebraska's only state public research university, and solid fundraising capabilities," S&P Global wrote.

Holding NU back from receiving an "AA+" rating, or the highest awarded by S&P Global, was the potential for declining enrollment "due to demographic pressures and high competition for students; and slightly weaker retention and graduation rates compared to similarly rated peers."

S&P Global said it would consider raising NU's credit profile if it reported a growth in its endowment and consistent financial operation in the future. The agency also said it could consider a negative rating action if enrollment declined significantly, or if NU issues a significant amount of additional debt.

As of June 30, 2021, NU's debt was approximately $1.3 billion, which includes $400 million in bonds issued by the university as part of a facility renewal and renovation program created through legislation at the Capitol.

But, the agency noted that there was a plan to pay down the large issuance of debt.

"The system expects to receive about $18 million annually from fiscal 2022 through 2026 through the expanded facilities program with the state of Nebraska," S&P Global wrote. "Although the state of Nebraska must appropriate these funds each year, it has a long history of funding this commitment."

President Ted Carter said the affirmation of NU's "AA" rating showed the university system with campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney has been a responsible steward of its resources.

"We've been conservative in our planning, we've built strong partnerships with Nebraskans, and we've been willing to make tough decisions to keep our budget balanced," Carter said.

Regent Bob Phares of North Platte, the board chairman this year, said the rating reflects "the diligent and long-term approach" NU has taken in managing its finances through turbulent economic times.

"We want to make sure Nebraskans get the greatest possible return for what they invest in their university," Phares said.

And Regent Rob Schafer of Beatrice, who chairs the Business and Finance Committee, said the board's approach has been to keep the university in a position of strength "even during volatile times."

"The fact that outside experts have affirmed our approach is a great win for Nebraskans," Schafer said.