NU set to waive college application fees for Nebraska residents

Prospective University of Nebraska students looking to save a little money will get to do so starting Friday.
The university announced Monday that it will waive its $45 undergraduate application fee for two weeks from Friday through Sept. 30. The fee will be waived for people who reside in Nebraska.
Applicants who apply for admission for the 2023-2024 academic year are eligible for the waiver. Eligible applicants include new students, transfer students and students looking to return to NU after a hiatus.
The application fee will be waived at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis. Students need to select “fee waiver” and enter the code “NUforNE” when applying in order to waive the application fee.
This year’s waiver period comes before the 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) becomes available Oct. 1 for students who intend to seek financial aid.