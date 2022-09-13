NU set to waive college application fees for Nebraska residents

Prospective University of Nebraska students looking to save a little money will get to do so starting Friday.

The university announced Monday that it will waive its $45 undergraduate application fee for two weeks from Friday through Sept. 30. The fee will be waived for people who reside in Nebraska.

Applicants who apply for admission for the 2023-2024 academic year are eligible for the waiver. Eligible applicants include new students, transfer students and students looking to return to NU after a hiatus.

This year’s waiver period comes before the 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) becomes available Oct. 1 for students who intend to seek financial aid.