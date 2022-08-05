NU will seek 3% increase in state appropriations over next biennium

The University of Nebraska will ask state lawmakers for 3% more in state appropriations in each of the next two years.
The biennial budget request, which will go before the NU Board of Regents on Aug. 11, would cover the years of 2023-24 and 2024-25.
If approved by the Legislature and signed by the next governor next year, the increase would bring NU's total state appropriation to $665 million beginning in 2023 and $696 million in 2024.
The boost to state aid would provide $41.5 million more for salaries and benefits over the two-year budget cycle, and would also seek to increase fringe benefits by $5.1 million, health insurance costs by $10.7 million, and other budget needs by $7.2 million.
In all, the request would provide NU with $64.6 million more at the end of the biennium to fund university operations. Revenue from student tuition is also used to fund the state-aided budget at NU.
But, according to the summary included with the regents' agenda published Thursday, the request for more state appropriations would not cover all of NU's needs.
The university is projecting a $12.5 million shortfall in both years of the biennium, which will need to be made up through enrollment growth, tuition hikes or budget cuts -- or some combination of the three.
NU, which has campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney, is entering the second year of a two-year budget freeze proposed by President Ted Carter and approved by the Board of Regents last year.
The university is also continuing to make progress toward $49 million in budget cuts adopted by regents in 2020, as institutions of higher education across the country sought to cut costs due to plummeting enrollments.
Part of those cuts have included shifting funding in order to expand the Nebraska Promise program, which allows in-state students from families with qualifying income levels to attend NU for free.
Regents will also consider increasing the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture's budget by 3% over the next biennium.
The increase would provide the campus in Curtis with $307,000 more in state funding over the next two years.
However, NCTA will be required to cut $80,000 from its budget during that same time period.
Upon approval from regents, both budget requests will go to the Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education for review before they are submitted to the governor and the Legislature in September.
