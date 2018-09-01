IDA GROVE, Iowa | The amalgamation of towns in a fully consolidated school district has grown to four, covering 259 square miles, mostly in Ida County, but also spilling east into neighboring Sac County.
Just over one week into the 2018-19 school year, the Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove School district, students and staff are going about their schooling in a way that is not much different last year, in two buildings in Ida Grove and one in Odebolt.
Yet the reality is that the consolidation approved by voters in 2017 is officially underway, so the Odebolt-Arthur and Battle Creek-Ida Grove districts have been melded into one. The districts had a whole-grade sharing agreement for nine years.
For those keeping track, the two hyphens from the name from when two districts had a whole-grade sharing arrangement have been stripped out, so the shorthand is now OABCIG.
"The start to this school year has been very smooth. As far as district employees and students go, nothing has changed. These kids have been going to school for most of their K-12 educational years, so continuing to stay together is nothing new for them," Superintendent Matt Alexander said.
No buildings were closed as part of the consolidation, which was a key factor as people mulled whether to support the step. Voters in both the Odebolt-Arthur and Battle Creek-Ida Grove school districts passed the consolidation proposition, after it failed two previous times in 2011 and 2016.
"The majority of the changes were simply the reorganization of the district on paper, and combining assets and liabilities to become one district in the eyes of the Iowa Department of Education," Alexander said.
"It is nice to not have the previous indecision looming overhead because it has eliminated a distraction to our purpose. Our staff is focused on the task in front of them."
The number of students in grades K-12 last year was 979, and he said when the enrollment number is officially set next month for 2018-19 it should be near that same total, if not slightly higher.
Two OABCIG middle school students on Friday said they were roughly aware the last few years of the consolidation talks and votes, from classmates and adults. Eighth-grader Lennon Wells, of Arthur, said he supported the consolidation.
"Everyone -- friends, students, adults -- seems to be happier," Wells said.
He likes music and math, and participates in show choir with classmate Tru Deery. She agreed with Wells that OABCIG is a quality district, and pointed to changes that have improved handicapped accessibility this school year, with ramps and an elevator.
"You feel comfortable in the school. You have nothing to worry about," Deery said.
Before the first major wave of school consolidations that began in the 1950s, the four towns each had their own schools. Odebolt and Arthur merged in 1956, and Battle Creek and Ida Grove followed suit in 1994.
The number of Iowa school districts has dropped, given decreased enrollments. The number was 450 districts in the 1970s, and it dropped to 338 by 2015.
The state offers financial incentives for districts that consolidate.
The consolidation removes some overlapping expenses in the two districts by about $50,000 to $70,000 annually and reduces property taxes for three years. However, through consolidation the district has lost state money toward sharing positions such as a superintendent, business manager and other positions. The two districts shared 11 positions a year ago.
This year's budget for the OABCIG district is $19.3 million.
Alexander is the new superintendent for the combined district. Terry Kenealy, who was superintendent for both districts, has retired after working with school board members on the consolidation proposals.
"I am very excited to be starting my role as the first superintendent of the OABCIG school district. We have a lot of dedicated people that want great things to happen for their kids and their communities. We are continually updating and expanding our technological capabilities to expose students to the 21st century skills they will need," Alexander said.
He appreciated the "heavy lifting" Kenealy did to move the consolidation issue to fruition.
In Iowa, school consolidations require approval from a majority of voters in each district. Twice before, in 2011 and 2016, voters in Battle Creek-Ida Grove gave overwhelming approval, while it failed in Odebolt-Arthur. Concerns were raised about fair representation on the combined school board, since it will be based on population.
According to BC-IG results last year, 540 voters said yes to the reorganization and 70 voted against it. In Odebolt-Arthur, there were 418 yes votes and 163 no votes.
However, another failed vote came in September 2017, when a proposal to raise taxes by more than $16 million for building upgrades didn't pass. Less than half the voters supported a bond issue of $16.4 million to improve the high school in Ida Grove and the middle school in Odebolt.