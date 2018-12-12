IDA GROVE, Iowa -- Of the six referendums on the ballot Tuesday to finance school expansion plans in Northwest Iowa, just two won voter approval.
But one of the losing measures came tantalizingly close to victory.
In the OABCIG districts, 59.2 percent of voters supported a $15.9 million bond issue, just eight votes short of the 60 percent "super majority'' required under state law for borrowing financed with increased property taxes.
The sprawling district was formed through the consolidation last year of the Odebolt Arthur and Battle Creek-Ida Grove districts.
A worker in the Ida County Auditor's office said all absentee ballots mailed to voters had been returned by Wednesday, so there were no outstanding ballots to alter the narrow outcome.
OABCIG Superintendent Matt Alexander could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday.
Up to 17 classrooms in the schools in Ida Grove and Odebolt would have been renovated under the bond measure, which also called for construction of a 585-seat performing arts auditorium, a new choir room, band room, locker room area, wrestling room, and centralized district and high school office.
Tuesday's final vote was 655 voters in favor and 450 against the measure, according to unofficial results. It easily passed in the city of Ida Grove, 357-152, and narrowly carried the cities of Odebolt and Arthur, 157-150, but lost in the city of Battle Creek, 135-73.
The high school is in Ida Grove, and grades 6-8 are housed in Odebolt, and both cities have elementary schools.
In the neighboring Galva-Holstein district, voters overwhelmingly approved a $12.3 million bond issue by a 79 percent to 21 percent margin.
Voters in the Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Akron-Westfield and Storm Lake district rejected bond issues. The largest defeat was in Sergeant Bluff-Luton, where a $62 million measure captured only 48 percent of the vote.
In the River Valley district, a Physical Plant and Equipment Levy that failed last year was approved Tuesday with a simple majority vote.
Here is a look at the referendums.
GALVA-HOLSTEIN: By 471 to 124, voters approved a $12.3 million bond to construct an addition to the existing school in Holstein. The project will include a new gymnasium, industrial technology classrooms and security improvements.
Galva-Holstein and Schaller-Crestland formed the Ridge View district through a whole-grade sharing agreement. Students from both districts attend high school in Holstein and middle school in Early.
STORM LAKE: A $29 million bond issue received 56.9 percent of the vote, just shy of the 60-percent threshold needed.
The district was seeking to build a new school to hold students in pre-kindergarten through first grade in Storm Lake, which has a growing enrollment. The final vote was 815 in favor and 618 against.
Storm Lake Superintendent Stacey Cole on Wednesday said the close vote was encouraging.
"We know we are at capacity in our schools. My biggest concern is where kids will be in fall 2020," Cole said.
Cole said the bond issue discussions leading up to voting showed constituents were "super engaged" to support students. She cited the defeat as not arising out "distrust" for the plans, but as financially driven in a challenging time in the farming economy.
The superintendent predicted the school board will look into holding another bond issue vote and likely bring back another voting measure.
"We have to. I don't know how soon, but we will have to try it again," she said.
Both elementary and middle school levels will be 150 students "over capacity," according to the district website.
Cole said the middle school already has two portable classrooms, but there are wider concerns.
"At some point, we run out of space to feed kids in the lunchroom. At some point, we run out of space for physical education," she said.
AKRON-WESTFIELD: 50.5 percent of voters in Akron and Westfield supported a $6.9 million bond issue. The final vote was 408 in favor and 399 against it.
The A-W proposed project called for a series of improvements to the K-12 school in Akron, including a new wing for industrial technology courses, a wellness and physical education wing, a substantial upgrading of the heating and air conditioning system, science classroom renovations, and a modernized entry system to improve security.
Counting Tuesday's result, A-W voters have defeated three bond issue plans since 2015.
RIVER VALLEY: Nearly 58 percent of voters approved the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, a measure that failed last fall.
Tuesday's final vote was 201 in favor and 147 opposed.
Unlike bond issue proposals, PPEL meaures require a simple majority vote for passage, and it readily passed in River Valley.
The voter-approved levy generates funds a district can tap for infrastructure and equipment repairs, purchases and improvements.
The PPEL will allow the district to collect nearly $191,000 in additional revenue each year for the next decade. The measure will not raise local property tax rates beyond the 2018-19 levels.
Funds will be used for new buses with seat belts and to purchase a new camera security system and a door-lock control device to allow administrators to lock down buildings via mobile device. SMART boards, new computers and science lab equipment to allow for hands-on lab experiences would also be added.