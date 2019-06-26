IDA GROVE, Iowa -- Not to sound too cliche, but the third time was the charm for the OABCIG school district and its effort to pass a bond issue to fund building improvements.
Voters on Tuesday approved at $15.8 bond issue 925-485. The 65.5 percent margin in favor of the issue easily surpassed the 60 percent super majority Iowa requires for such measures to pass.
A nearly identical measure failed to pass by just eight votes in December. Voters defeated a $16 million proposal in 2017.
"I think we were able to get a clearer message out to people about what we're doing and what the tax impact will be," superintendent Matt Alexander said Wednesday.
Supporters also were able to get more people to the polls.
Turnout was 35 percent, up from 27 percent in the December vote. Alexander said that in the weeks leading up to Tuesday's election, bond supporters contacted people who didn't vote in the last election. As a result, about 300 more votes were cast this time.
The initiative passed in the city of Ida Grove, 458-105, Odebolt, 205-139 and Arthur, 49-36, but lost in Battle Creek, 95-157. Absentee voters cast 118 votes for the measure and 48 against. All results are unofficial until the Ida County canvassing board reviews them on Tuesday.
Bond funds will pay for classroom renovations and upgrades, a 585-seat performing arts auditorium, a new choir and band room, locker rooms, wrestling room and weight room at the high school in Ida Grove. Plans also call for moving the ag education and industrial technology classes into the high school and expanding the current shop area, creating a secure entrance at the high school and consolidating the high school and central office locations in Ida Grove. Air conditioning also will be installed at the high school.
In addition to the bond funds, the school will spend more than $4 million from its capital projects fund in the next three to five years for additional classroom upgrades and other costs. Classroom upgrades will be done in the high school and middle school, which is in Odebolt. Both towns also have elementary schools.
Tuesday's vote came as the district nears the one-year anniversary of the consolidation of the former Odebolt-Arthur and Battle Creek-Ida Grove districts. The two districts had a whole-grade sharing agreement for nine years before voters approved the consolidation, also on the third try, in 2017.