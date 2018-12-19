IDA GROVE, Iowa -- In the wake of a school construction plan losing by just eight votes, OABCIG officials say they likely will place the bond issue back on the ballot in June.
Under state law, public school districts must wait at least six months to hold another election.
In the Dec. 11 special election, 655 voters, or 59.6 percent, supported a $15.9 million bond issue, while 40.4 percent, or 450 opposite it. In Iowa, school borrowing financed with property taxes must receive a "super" majority of 60 percent.
The initiative easily passed in the city of Ida Grove, 357-152, and narrowly carried the cities of Odebolt and Arthur, 157-150, but lost in the city of Battle Creek, 135-73.
OABCIG Superintendent Matt Alexander said Wednesday his takeaway from the election was that only 26 percent of eligible voters in the four cities cast ballots.
"We think our project plan is a solid one, but we need to voters to turn out better to pass it..." Alexander said. "Our plan is to run the same list of planned projects and ask for the same amount if possible at the next available voting date in June."
The Dec. 11 election was the second defeat in two years for the district, though support increased since the September 2017 election, when voters nixed a $16-million bond issue, 47 percent to 53 percent. The 2017 vote came just three months after residents in the Odebolt-Arthur and Battle Creek-Ida Grove districts voted to consolidate the two districts.
The latest bond issue called for renovating up to 17 classrooms in the schools in Ida Grove and Odebolt, and construction of a 585-seat performing arts auditorium, a new choir room, band room, locker room area, wrestling room, and centralized district and high school office in Ida Grove.
The high school is in Ida Grove, and grades 6-8 are housed in Odebolt. Both cities also have elementary schools.
Even with the latest defeat of the bond, four classrooms are set to be modernized in the district this summer, as well as a window-replacement effort at the Odebolt school. That's part of a $650,000 capital-improvement plan.