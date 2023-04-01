As many as several hundred students at Omaha’s Central High School braved dropping temperatures Friday and walked out of class to protest two pending bills in the Nebraska Legislature.

Armed with bright, colorful signs and a microphone, students used speeches and poetry to protest Legislative Bills 574 and 575, which focus on transgender youths. Both bills were introduced by State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha.

The Central students were joined by others, including parents, young children and community members, to hear a number of student activists talk about the potential impact of the bills.

Several students said the legislation would prevent transgender youths from accessing lifesaving medical care and limit how they participate in sports or the bathrooms they can use.

“I am a human being. I am not defined by my gender,” said Harley Lawton, a junior at Central High. “They are trying to take away our rights. They are trying to define us as what they first saw us as, not what we became, not what we decide to be.”

Central High’s walkout was just one of many events that occurred Friday as thousands of people across the country rallied to support the rights of transgender people on Transgender Day of Visibility. Other metro-area high schools also hosted similar events, including Omaha North, Omaha Northwest and Westside.

Hundreds more turned out in front of the Nebraska Capitol in Lincoln Friday evening to continue rallying for trans rights. Transgender man Eli Rigatuso urged attendees to continue resisting efforts to discriminate against trans people.

“I am not going to go quietly,” he said. “I am not going to be quiet.”

The rallies are in response to efforts by mostly Republican lawmakers across the U.S. who have introduced hundreds of proposals this year to curb LGBTQ+ rights, particularly those of people who are transgender.

At least 11 states have now enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee, Utah, South Dakota and West Virginia.

Nebraska lawmakers are considering similar legislation with LB 574 and 575.

LB 574, dubbed the “Let Them Grow Act,” would prohibit gender-altering procedures for individuals under 19, including surgical procedures, hormone treatment and puberty blockers. The bill advanced to a second round of debate last week.

Supporters of the bill say children whose brains are still developing shouldn’t be allowed to make decisions that may be permanent.

LB 575, the “Sports and Spaces Act,” would restrict access to school bathrooms and locker rooms on the basis of gender assigned at birth and would add similar restrictions to most school sports teams. This would effectively ban trans youths from entering spaces or participating on teams based on their gender identity.

Andi Curry Grubb, Nebraska’s executive director for Planned Parenthood, said at the Central High protest that the organization trusts trans people to know what is best for their bodies and lives.

“We trust all of you to know that and we absolutely believe that you know that better than we do,” Grubb told the crowd of students. “You know that better than any Nebraska state lawmaker does. They have no business making decisions for you.”

Aiden Whalen, a Central High junior, said he has attempted suicide because he didn’t feel like he belonged in Nebraska.

“Trans people deserve to be joyful, which shouldn’t be a debate,” he said. “I feel like all trans people should be able to be happy, living their best lives.”

Whalen said being able to take hormones has made him happier with who he is. He said he participated in the walkout because it hurts him to know other trans youths might not be able to receive the medical care he has.

“What the Unicameral is trying to pass is not in favor for the youth of Nebraska,” Whelan said. “This is something that will affect us drastically … we are willing to miss out on academics and risk grades for the sake of being heard.”

In a letter to Central staff and families, Principal Dionne Kirksey said students who missed classes will be marked as truant. While the school respects the right of students to advocate for the causes that are important to them, she said, a student protest or walkout is not a school-sponsored event and students will face “natural consequences” for missing assignments or tests.

Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, one of the leading lawmakers opposing LB 574, praised the students who participated in the walkouts. She said the protests serve as a sign that support for trans rights is growing.

“Civil disobedience is how change is made,” Hunt said.

