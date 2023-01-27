 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On Iowa Politics Podcast: "School vouchers", meat’s second chance and a state snafu

012523-qc-iowa-reynoldssigning

Gov. Kim Reynolds signs a bill that will make thousands available to parents to send their child to a private school. The bill was one of Reynolds' key legislative priorities this year.

 Caleb McCullough, Journal Des Moines Bureau

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: the private school financial aid bill is now state law, meat gets a second chance, the medical malpractice debate is back, and a state snafu has local governments scrambling.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Des Moines Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Gazette Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Barton, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, Lee Des Moines Bureau Chief Caleb McCullough, Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, and Gazette Columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Dream Thieves and Copperhead.

