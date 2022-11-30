OPS trains 500 elementary teachers to start paid home visits

OMAHA -- Omaha Public Schools teachers are knocking on students’ front doors as one strategy to increase family engagement while lowering misbehavior across the district.

Earlier this month, 500 elementary teachers and support staff were trained on how to conduct a home visit, one tool that will be used for the next four semesters.

Home visits aren’t new to OPS, but this is the first time teachers will be paid for their time spent training and doing the visits outside of regular hours.

Lisa Utterback, chief officer of student and community services, said the district is using a national nonprofit, Parent Teacher Home Visits, as its framework for visiting students and their families.

The organization’s model encourages teachers to visit homes in pairs, but only if they want to do it voluntarily.

“Visits are not ‘one more thing’ to be done, but something that teachers look forward to and can be arranged during times that are conducive to their schedule,” the website says.

Utterback said the strategy is to connect families and teachers together to improve student outcomes at school.

“So those individuals are now officially joined and will begin their home visit right away, making sure that they scheduled time with families to go into their homes to really focus on what they can do together to set kids up for success,” she said.

Every teacher will have an opportunity to conduct 10 visits per semester. Support staff, such as bilingual liaisons, will have the ability to go on 20 visits in order to support a larger number of teachers who might need help with things like communication.

The district has set aside $650,000 of its federal COVID-19 relief money to pay for professional development and home visits for the next two school years.

Throughout the past few school years, OPS staff have reported that student misbehavior is rising across the district. Superintendent Cheryl Logan said in June that when talking to other superintendents last fall, “no one anticipated” the spike in misbehavior.

Logan said in a recent interview, “97% of our kids do everything we ask them to do every day. The smaller amount of kids who don’t do what we ask them to do is a manageable number in some ways, but it can be disruptive.”

The home visits are an evidence-based way of reinforcing behavior expectations at school, Logan said.

A 2018 study conducted by Johns Hopkins University showed that students who attended schools that conducted home visits with at least 10% of their students were less likely to be chronically absent than those in schools without visits.

Students were also 1.34 times more likely to score proficient or better on standardized English language arts tests, according to the study.

While home visits have produced positive outcomes, some families might be wary.

Tamika Mease, executive director of the North Omaha Community Partnership, said she is concerned that home visits are an invasion of privacy and target specific student demographics.

“I think it will be taken as you know, being imposing,” Mease said. “I don’t think it will be welcomed at all.”

The model OPS is using says teachers visit a cross section of students and don’t target any subgroup of students.

Logan, who has stressed the importance of family engagement throughout the past six months, said parent involvement is needed in each child’s education to ensure their success.

She said the separation between parents and teachers grew wider as the pandemic continued.

“We count on them (parents) to be a part of our plan to make sure kids learn how to read, to make sure that kids do everything that they’re supposed to do in school,” Logan said.