Outgoing Sioux City Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman answers questions from the Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Superintendent Paul Gausman will end his 14-year tenure with the Sioux City Community School District this week.

Shortly thereafter, he'll begin his "dream job" as the superintendent in Lincoln, Nebraska. Gausman, a Nebraska native, replacing Steve Joel, who announced in September that he would step down after 37 years.

“This just happened to be the year and I was fortunate enough to have an opportunity to apply, interview and be selected,” Gausman said previously.

The 55-year-old University of Nebraska-Lincoln alum started his career as a student-teacher at Lincoln Southeast High School and taught at Lincoln Northeast, where he also served as the associate band director.

Among his Sioux City accomplishments? Gausman pointed to growing the four-year graduation rate to 90%, establishing a career pathways program for middle and high school students centered on over 35 career fields, expanding magnet initiatives in schools and developing groundbreaking anti-bullying policies.

Under his leadership, the Sioux City district also built new elementary schools and added science centers at each of its three high schools. In 2014, he was named Iowa's superintendent of the year.

The Journal sat down with Gausman to ask about his time with Sioux City schools and his future with Lincoln Schools before his last day, June 30.

Q: How did you find out about the job here? And then what was that process like?

A: For a period of about eight or nine years, I lived in Sioux Falls, but most of my family still lived in the Omaha area. For every kind of vacation, or holiday time, like Fourth of July, Memorial Day, and Labor Day, they would drive halfway, and we would drive halfway, and we would always meet in Sioux City. I thought “if Sioux City School District ever comes open as a superintendent’s position, I'm going to apply, they probably wouldn't hire me, but I'm going to apply.” In 2008, that's what happened. Larry Williams decided to retire. I put my name in just to see what might happen.

It was a challenge back then because I was leading a district, about the size of Sergeant Bluff, with about 1,200 or 1,300 students. I thought that moving to a 14,000-student district would be a lot. And it was, but they took a chance on that. I think we've had a good run of 14, almost 15 years, and I’m very, very proud to have served this community. My wife Suzi and I thought when we moved here, that we would only be here for about three years. But this town has a way of growing on you a little bit.

Q: When you first came to the district, what were some of the things you noticed at first?

A: I did a substantive review of the perspective of the district from community leaders, parents, students and staff. The school board was very clear with me at that time in 2008 they had about three or four things they wanted me to do.

No. 1, we needed to balance the budget. The district needed to reduce spending by about $2.5 million that first year alone. That was out of a general fund budget of about $170 million. That was the year when the real estate bubble burst and a lot of economic hard times came. Then, Gov. Chet Culver brought back to the state government 10% of the funding they had given to the school district so another $2.5 million had to be reduced from the budget. So in that first year that I was here, we had to reduce the budget by about $5 million.

We did it without laying off staff. We did it through a process of attrition and some early retirement and those sorts of things. But we made our way through that. I'm proud that we've presented a balanced budget each year moving forward from that very difficult year.

The second thing that the school board indicated needed to occur was that we needed to speed up the rate of building projects. At that time, the penny sales tax in Iowa had just gone statewide.

They had just built West Middle, North Middle, and East Middle, and they had started, but not yet completed, Leeds and Unity slementary schools, and they had already finished Irving Elementary, but they wanted to build more schools faster.

In my 14 years here, we have built 18 buildings -- some are renovation and reconstruction projects.

No. 19 and No. 20, are underway, but not complete. No. 19 will be the VIBE Academy. That's a space for the teachers. No. 20 will be the trades building on the Harry Hopkins campus.

The third thing the board asked me to do was get involved in the community in bigger ways than maybe had been done before. We did a lot of work with the Chamber of Commerce, a lot of work with United Way, and with a lot of the agencies that support the school district. I’m very proud of that work here.

Finally, the board asked me to work diligently to bring this town together in ways that it hadn't been before.

We did a lot of work with that. I think the thing that broke that down the most was the development and implementation of our career programs for kids; our Career Academy. We now serve in our career programs, about 4,000 kids a year. They come from 17 different high schools in three different states.

Q: What would you say your biggest achievement while here would be?

A: I would say probably the increase in the graduation rate in this district. When I moved here in 2008, our graduation rate was just over 70% and our dropout rate was just under 8%. That just wasn't acceptable. Truly the only acceptable graduation rate is 100% and the only acceptable dropout rate is 0%. But today, our graduation rate is at or near 90% and I’m proud of that growth. The team worked hard to make that happen. Our dropout rate is under two percent at 1.85%.

We’ve still got more work to do, but it was a good start.

Q: What was the most challenging part of your tenure here?

A: The most challenging part was navigating the pandemic; it was challenging for everybody. When the pandemic first hit we knew that it was likely schools were going to close.

We learned on a Sunday night that the governor was closing schools for Monday morning. And from that point forward, it was so challenging, because the information on COVID was changing nearly every hour. A few weeks went by and it was changing maybe every few hours. And then a few weeks went by and it was changing every day or so. And then a few weeks went by and it was changing a little slower, a little slower.

But at the beginning, we couldn't educate our students virtually and digitally.

Buying devices was something we did quickly, but that was the easy part. If the students can't get to connectivity, the computer does them no good. How the team stepped forward and implemented mobile hotspots where they drive buses and vans into neighborhoods so the kids could get on the internet and continue to learn was amazing.

Our food service department was so incredible. We’d normally serve 2,000 to 3,000 meals a day in the summer. During the height of the pandemic, we were closer to 7,000 meals a day and that was so hard to manage and make happen.

I would say we came out of it better than we went in and I think we're better as an agency providing services to our community and our students because of it. I don't wish we'd go through it again. It was very, very difficult. But the goal for any leader in any organization is that you come out of something so challenging and so troubling, with better systems in play, and I think we've done that.

Q: How does it feel knowing this date you're going to Lincoln is so close?

A: It's kind of sad because there are just so many friendships -- professional friendships and personal friendships -- that we've grown while we've been here in Sioux City. I pledged to the board and to the community that I was going to finish strong and that's what I'm working diligently to do. But I am excited as well about the new adventure that awaits. My wife and I have always referred to our marriage as “Paul and Suzi's Excellent Adventure.” We didn't think it would take us on this big of a move at this time in our journey, but it has. I'm very excited about the adventure that awaits.

Q: Final thoughts?

A: I'm very thankful to Sioux City, the Sioux City community, Sioux City schools and the school board for what they've offered and what I've been able to do. I know that this community has made an extraordinary investment in the schools and in the people who work in those schools.

It has been my desire and pledges to return that investment to the community with improved educational practices and heightened graduation rates and heightened student achievement. I wish everyone the best as they look forward to building the new strategic plan for this district in the future. And I look forward to watching the great things that are happening in Sioux City as time goes forward.

Answers were edited for clarity and length.

