Over 500 students enroll in Sioux City's new virtual academy

SIOUX CITY -- The first year of Sioux City’s new virtual academy starts on Monday with more than 500 students enrolled.
The Virtual Institute for Brighter Education, or VIBE Academy, is not software or an outsourced program, it's Sioux City teachers instructing in a “synchronous learning environment,” Superintendent Paul Gausman said.
Kindergarten through high school students can enroll in the program, regardless of where they live in Iowa. Of the roughly 500 students in the first year, they're about equal spread throughout the 13 grades, Principal Dave Vickery said.
There are 25 teachers, full-time counselors and even a music teacher.
Some of the teachers taught virtually last year and chose to continue. Others are brand new to teaching and are excited for the new school year, Vickery said.
Vickery has been telling the teachers to look at the advantages of virtual learning.
“How can I leverage virtual to do things I wasn’t able to do before,” he said.
Rachelle Barnum has been teaching since 1997 in the Sioux City district. With COVID-19 prompting the district to offer students a choice of learning environments last year, Barnum taught virtually last year and enjoyed it.
"It was just really neat to revitalize a career and have a different experience and challenge myself," she said.
Barnum, a high school social studies teacher, said teaching virtually gives her an opportunity to find new ways to teach things she's done in the past.
The virtual school isn't intended solely for parents and students worried about the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are 100 different reasons why a student may choose this model,” Vickery said. Some of the students may have social anxiety or behavioral issues, some may be pregnant or dealing with different home circumstances, and still others may have health problems or be bedridden, Vickery said. Every family has a unique situation, he said.
“I’ve always looked at it beyond COVID,” he said. “What is the purpose of this school beyond a pandemic and that’s what we’re kind of focusing on.”
Sioux City students can choose to move to the virtual academy at any time throughout the year.
Vickery said there are students enrolling who didn't live in the school district, such as nearby Le Mars and even one from Ames. Students from outside the district have until March 1 to open enroll.
The state's Department of Education approved the academy in February, giving the staff a lot of work to do between then and the start of school.
Vickery said it was a team effort, and every staff member worked together to design the program.
“It’s been a challenge but I’ve got a great staff, a great technology department, really a great everything,” he said. “We’ve persevered through it all.”
On Aug. 10, the school signed a lease with the Ho-Chunk Centre to operate the academy on the fourth floor of the downtown office building.
It was important to the district to have all of the virtual academy administrators and teachers in one location. Vickery said it allows the teachers to build the program and solve problems together.
The staff worked quickly to set up the space in a way that will be workable for the beginning of the year, Vickery said.
The fourth floor space is a large square, with a kitchen, elevators and bathrooms in the middle and outer walls of all windows. The teachers' desks line the outer walls all around the floor, facing outside with a unique view of downtown Sioux City and the Missouri River.
Many of the desks are pieced together tables from other programs and schools, and the chairs are from a different area of the Ho-Chunk property, Vickery said.
Monday will be the first time the teachers and staff get to see the program in action.
“Can 25 teachers teach in this space comfortably?” Vickery said. On Monday, the team is prepared to deal with expected challenges and technology issues, but Vickery believes it will go well.