Over 500 students enroll in Sioux City's new virtual academy

“It’s been a challenge but I’ve got a great staff, a great technology department, really a great everything,” he said. “We’ve persevered through it all.”

On Aug. 10, the school signed a lease with the Ho-Chunk Centre to operate the academy on the fourth floor of the downtown office building.

It was important to the district to have all of the virtual academy administrators and teachers in one location. Vickery said it allows the teachers to build the program and solve problems together.

The staff worked quickly to set up the space in a way that will be workable for the beginning of the year, Vickery said.

The fourth floor space is a large square, with a kitchen, elevators and bathrooms in the middle and outer walls of all windows. The teachers' desks line the outer walls all around the floor, facing outside with a unique view of downtown Sioux City and the Missouri River.

Many of the desks are pieced together tables from other programs and schools, and the chairs are from a different area of the Ho-Chunk property, Vickery said.

Monday will be the first time the teachers and staff get to see the program in action.