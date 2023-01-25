Papillion-La Vista school board approves $3,000 retention stipends for employees

OMAHA -- Another metro area school district is turning to retention stipends to hold onto employees.

Employees of Papillion La Vista Community Schools who stick around through next school year will be eligible for a stipend up to $3,000, the school board decided Monday.

Board members approved pretax “recognition and retention” stipends for everyone from teachers to food service workers and custodians.

The stipends will be awarded in three equal payments in 2023 and prorated for employees who work less than eight hours a day.

The superintendent, assistant superintendents, substitute teachers and student teachers are not eligible.

The stipends will cost the district an estimated $4.6 million, officials said. The cost will be covered by using money the district saved during the pandemic, spokeswoman Annette Eyman said.

The stipends are to recognize “the difficult work that has been done on behalf of students and the difficult work that is still to be done as we work to close the learning gaps for students post-pandemic.”

Approval comes amid staffing shortages affecting schools in Nebraska and across the country.

Kati Settles, the district’s assistant superintendent of human resources, said officials have worked “creatively” to fill teaching positions, but they still have quite a number of open para positions.

The payments will be made in February, May and December to employees who commit to stay with the district through the 2023-24 school year.

Employees who promised to return but left would have to give back the money.

In 2020, with the pandemic raging, the Millard Public Schools provided $1,008 stipends to teachers and salaried staff to compensate them for the extra work demands.

The Omaha Public Schools, Council Bluffs Community Schools and Westside Community Schools have also awarded stipends.

Also Monday, the board members approved pay raises for teachers in a new two-year contract with the Papillion La Vista Education Association.

The base teacher salary will increase $400 each year.

New teachers with a bachelor’s degree will start at a salary of $39,400 next school year. A teacher with a master’s degree will start at $46,492.

The average teacher salary in Papillion La Vista this year is $62,041, Eyman said. The average years of experience is 13.9 years, and 71% of the district’s teachers have master’s degrees, she said.

