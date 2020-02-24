Parent again blasts Sioux City Schools superintendent over abuse investigation

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City father on Monday criticized the handling of an incident in which he said his 4-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted at a school, contending an ineffective response should result in the resignation of the district's superintendent.
Chad Krastel has now used the public forum portion of both school board meetings in February to raise concerns related to his daughter reportedly being assaulted by a 6-year-old girl at the Beyond the Bell program held at Leeds Elementary School on Nov. 10.
"I want the investigation done into my daughters Sexual Assault and (previously) appealed appropriately. We want Due Process for our child. I will also ask the board to remove Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman from his position, and hold him accountable for failing to uphold your policies," Krastel wrote in an email to school board members and administrators in advance of the meeting. He then spoke similarly to them in person.
Board members at the meeting did not respond, since that is the practice for items that arise via public forum concerns that are not on the agenda. However, Gausman soon thereafter broke away from the meeting to hold a short press conference to respond to Krastel.
Gausman, who did not address the resignation request, said he understands "not everyone will always agree with the actions we take or the outcome of a particular matter." He said federal privacy laws prevent him from specifically addressing details related to the Krastel assertions.
"This means we cannot confirm if a concern about a specific student was brought forth, if it was investigated or if any action was taken," Gausman said.
Sioux City Police Department spokesman Jeremy McClure earlier in February confirmed to the Journal that a report of sexual abuse was filed with the department.
"As the matter involves two young juveniles, I am unable to release any more detail than that, but will say that no adults are suspected of committing any acts of abuse in this incident," McClure said in a statement to the Journal.
"In incidents where juveniles are too young to be considered legally culpable, referrals to appropriate agencies are made. The Sioux City Police Department thoroughly investigates allegations of abuse against children and works with several experts and organizations in the community to render services to and protect children."
Krastel said he didn't agree with the district's look into the incident.
"We were told there was not enough evidence, even though we had support from the police department and reports from three child psychologists, all experts in trauma," Krastel said.
School district spokeswoman Mandie Mayo on Feb. 14 said board policies set out various procedures in place for parents, students and staff to follow when there are concerns about a situation that might impact a student’s educational opportunity.
Krastel said school administrators, including Leeds Elementary School Principal Angela Bemus, district Director of Student Services & Equity Education Jen Gomez, and Gausman were not responsive in conducting an investigation in accordance with school policy, as set in the Anti-Bullying and Harassment section.
Krastel shared with the Journal copies of interviews of his daughter by medical professionals, and a portion said the youngster used anatomically correct dolls to show how she was allegedly assaulted by the other child.
Krastel said he has withdrawn the daughter from the school for home schooling, after being displeased that school officials declined his request to have the other child transferred to another school. Instead, district officials suggested his daughter transfer to Riverside Elementary School. He said that was not a workable solution, since his family also has two other children who attend Leeds Elementary, 3919 Jefferson St.
Beyond the Bell is not a program operated by the district, but it is held at Leeds Elementary.