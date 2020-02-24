Parent again blasts Sioux City Schools superintendent over abuse investigation

Gausman, who did not address the resignation request, said he understands "not everyone will always agree with the actions we take or the outcome of a particular matter." He said federal privacy laws prevent him from specifically addressing details related to the Krastel assertions.

"This means we cannot confirm if a concern about a specific student was brought forth, if it was investigated or if any action was taken," Gausman said.

Sioux City Police Department spokesman Jeremy McClure earlier in February confirmed to the Journal that a report of sexual abuse was filed with the department.

"As the matter involves two young juveniles, I am unable to release any more detail than that, but will say that no adults are suspected of committing any acts of abuse in this incident," McClure said in a statement to the Journal.

"In incidents where juveniles are too young to be considered legally culpable, referrals to appropriate agencies are made. The Sioux City Police Department thoroughly investigates allegations of abuse against children and works with several experts and organizations in the community to render services to and protect children."

Krastel said he didn't agree with the district's look into the incident.