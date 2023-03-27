When Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the so-called bathroom bill into last week, it pushed local school districts and their transgender and non-binary students into compliance mode.

The new law, Senate File 482, bars any person in Iowa schools from using restrooms, changing areas and other facilities or settings where a student "may be in various stages of undress in the presence of other students or persons" that do not correspond with the person's biological sex assigned at birth.

In communications to district families and impacted students, Bettendorf and Davenport schools highlighted the following notable provisions within the law:

Students who “desire greater privacy” may request to use alternative facilities, with written consent from their parent or guardian. School officials must evaluate the request and offer reasonable, alternative options to the extent reasonable.



Accommodations may include access to a single-occupancy restroom or changing area, access to a unisex, single-occupancy restroom or changing area, or controlled use of a faculty multiple- or- single- occupancy restroom or changing area.

Bettendorf's communication assured the district's support of transgender and non-binary students and their families.

“We are committed to creating an unwaveringly safe, welcoming and affirming environment for all students, staff and families, regardless of gender identity,” the district's message states. “We value the diversity of our student body and will continue to do everything we can to ensure that all students feel included and supported.”

Davenport school leaders still are working on guidelines consistent with the law and will provide more information to its school buildings "as quickly as possible," according to a statement.

"The Davenport Community School District is committed to each and every one of our students, and we will continue to support our students by providing educational environments that are safe and welcoming. We will continue to celebrate our diversity, and, per policy, will enforce anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policies," the statement said. "We will comply with the law and we will continue to work with students and families to navigate our ever-changing world."

Pleasant Valley Superintendent Brian Strusz said his district would continue with current practices in response to the changes required by the law.

Currently, the district offers single-stall, gender-neutral bathrooms across all buildings — available for use by students, teachers, staff etc. The high school offers a separate locker room space for students if they're uncomfortable using the male and female locker rooms, though students may access these spaces only with a school-provided badge.

In the event transgender or non-binary students contact their building with related concerns, Strusz said, the district works to develop a plan with the individual students and their families to ensure they feel comfortable and respected while using school facilities.

North Scott Superintendent Joe Stutting said the district followed all laws passed in Iowa.

Parents respond

Alex and Amy Kolker fear for their transgender middle schooler.

Just a day after Reynolds signed the bill, the Kolkers said, their daughter, who attends Bettendorf Middle School, had a heartbreaking exchange after going to the girls locker room — which she regularly used before the law — to grab her tennis shoes.

"First, she called me and said she didn't want to go to gym class," Amy Kolker said. "Then, she called 15 minutes later and was in the counselor's office. When she got there (locker room), two girls who she's considered her close friends said to her, 'You don't belong here with us. Get out.' The fact that they turned on her like this is shocking."

The new bathroom rules, her dad said, are an inconvenience to their daughter's daily schedule, but their bigger concern is with the resulting separation from her peers.

She must confront bullying and harassment almost daily, including three incidents that turned physical. The Kolkers now are even more worried about her physical and emotional safety.

"She's got a big enough target on her back with enough people, just at school," Alex Kolker said, adding that one student has repeatedly told his daughter that God hates her and will, "send her to hell."

"You hate it when your kid is targeted, period," he said. "My kid has been targeted by the Iowa state government."

These fears extend to the whole family, particularly because their daughter takes puberty hormone blockers — another target of the Iowa legislature through a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors.

"At what point do they (government officials) come into my home and take my child away from me to make the decision to yank that implant out of her arm?" Amy Kolker asked. "I'm terrified of what this is going to do and the hate we're going to get."

Their daughter, who declined to be interviewed for this story, no longer will be able to receive gender-affirming care in Iowa in about five months, meaning the family now is looking for care in Illinois.

"She used to have a lot of problems with shyness and anxiety; that went away when she was able to live as a girl. We could see the transformation," her dad said. "But she was under constant stress before this law, and now it's only going to get worse."

Their daughter showed signs of gender and body dysmorphia from a very young age, the Kolkers said. Going through gender-affirming care with medical supervision, they said, hormone blockers substantially helped their daughter's mental health and sense of self, in addition to dressing in feminine clothes and going by she/her pronouns.

Now, the thought of their child feeling isolated and subject to hate keeps them up at night.

"Her authentic self is being a girl and being accepted that way," Amy Kolker said. "It's hard enough just being 12 … to be anything off that beaten track, and to be rejected, that's really the worst part for me."

Added her father: "To be her true self, she becomes prey to people's hate. That is what I'm terrified for."

Though it may be "off the beaten track," the Kolkers said, their daughter didn't decide her identity. She was born this way.

"She has never once said, 'You know, maybe I'm not a girl," Alex said. "She doesn't even like talking about being trans, even to us, because if she has a conversation about being trans, she has to face the fact that she's not fully (biologically) female."

The parents were quick to shut down the claims that non-transgender young people may be preyed upon by their transgender peers in bathrooms.

"She's 12," her mother said. "These kids who are on hormone blockers, they have no hormones prompting (lewd feelings/behavior). She would be in far more danger going into the boys locker room."

The Kolkers say the Iowa GOP, which claims to be the party of small government, is hypocritical for enforcing laws governing LGBTQ+ identities and dictating how parents raise their children.

A student's voice

Bettendorf senior Binx Hilton, who is transgender, also finds irony in the new law, among other things. From a military family, he lived overseas before moving to the U.S.

"I thought America would be better than this. America was supposed to be about preventing government overreach. When another individual tries to tell you where and when you can pee, it’s overstepping personal boundaries," Hilton said. "When the government does it, it oversteps personal boundaries and goes against everything this country was founded on."

Hilton will begin using the school's single-occupancy bathrooms — something that will "definitely" impact his and other students' daily schedules.

"As a disabled student, I have trouble with stairs, and both of the neutral restrooms are next to each other on the ground floor," he said. "More people will be using them now, so there will be longer wait times, and every transgender and non-binary person will have to go out of their way to use the bathroom in peace. This results in longer bathroom breaks needed, which will disrupt and limit a student’s personal class time, all because they identify differently than their peers."

To describe his feelings on the LGBTQ-related laws, Hilton referenced a poster he saw from a recent protest at the Iowa Capitol, reading: “This is not about bathrooms, as it was never about water fountains," referencing the desegregation movement.

"It wasn’t about water fountains. It was about equality. We are not just angry that we cannot use our preferred bathroom; we will make due. We are angry that the government is controlling us when we are hurting no one," he said. "What will come after bathrooms? When will we get to a point where existing in this country as a transgender person itself becomes illegal?"

Hilton said he and the high school's Genders and Sexualities Alliance club had been working closely with administrators, by their request. He feels Bettendorf schools try to be as supportive and inclusive as they can, but these law will be difficult to navigate.

"Our goal is to protect our students, regardless of who they are. I am proud that my school wants as much student input as they can get, so they can find the best solutions to keep our students safe while still abiding by the law," Hilton said. "My heart goes out to those who are not in as supportive of a situation as I am. Now is a time to band together and find community; help is out there if you need it."

Amy Kolker had praise for Bettendorf's handling of the law, too.

"Our personal experience has been fabulous," she said. "We have no problem with the school district at all. But I don't feel safe now for my child in Iowa. We are literally thinking, 'Do we have the money to move?'

"We're just parents trying to raise our kids as best we can, just like all other parents. That's all they need to know. Just leave us alone so we can raise our kids."

