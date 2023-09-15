SIOUX CITY -- Patrick Jacobson-Schulte was inaugurated as Briar Cliff University’s 12th president on Friday.

Colleagues of Jacobson-Schulte as well as his family spoke at the event, praising his leadership and wishing him luck in the position.

Jacobson-Schulte was selected in March after serving as the interim president since July 2022. He was chosen to replace Rachelle Keck, who was selected to become president of Grand View University. Before becoming president, Jacobson-Schulte was the university’s vice president of finance.

“I thank you all for your faith in me,” Jacobson-Schulte said. "I truly believe my role and life here at Briar Cliff University was a calling."

Jacobson-Schulte said the event is a celebration of the institution. Jacobson-Schulte shared a story of St. Francis of Assisi, who was asked by Jesus to rebuild his church around the world.

"It has been noted that Francis listened as he was called," he said.

He said the 12 foundresses of Briar Cliff focused their efforts on rebuilding God's church by building the university.

“The sisters listened as they were called,” he said. “That legacy lives on.”

Jacobson-Schulte the university is still to this day providing the same type of life-changing opportunities and

Three of Jacobson-Schulte’s children, Finn, Lillah and Idaia, gave the keynote speech. The three children shared stories about being raised by Jacobson-Schulte and what he brings to the university.

"Looking back at how we were raised, we realized that if he goes about supporting the Briar Cliff community in the same way that he supported us and continues to support us, you'll be in good hands," Lillah said.

He began his college career at Saint John's University -- a private, Catholic Benedictine institution. He studied there only a year before his education was put on hold when he got married and had a child.

He subsequently finished his degree in economics at Saint Cloud State University, taking night courses and continued to get his master's and doctorate, while raising his children.

"20 plus years, I completed three degrees while raising four children," Jacobson-Schulte said.

Lillah said the family got to watch in real-time as their dad became the first in his family to graduate from college. The effort he put into pursuing his education while encouraging his children in their education left a lasting impact on his children.

Finn said his father set them up to succeed in any academic ventures they pursued. While he encouraged academic success, Finn said his father also encouraged having fun, with spontaneous dance parties or hobbies.

"With all his children out of the house and off to college, it seems like my dad needed some new kids ... and it seems like you all here today are that lucky bunch," Idaia said.

Idaia said she believes Jacobson-Schulte will do his best to create a supportive environment for the students to pursue their passions and set themselves up for success.

Jacobson-Schulte said being a parent is the most important thing God has given him.

"As a parent, we think about what it is our children need, we worry about each and every thing, each and every day," he said. “I bring that same lens to everything I do here at Briar Cliff."

Chair of the Briar Cliff Board of Trustees Stephen Stouffer, Diocese of Sioux City Bishop R. Walker Nickless and President of the Sisters of St. Francis Sister Kathy Knipper conducted the installation ceremony, honoring Jacobson-Schulte with the presidential medallion.

Nickless, Stouffer, Mark Rossi, chair of faculty senate; Shane LaDage, president of staff assembly, Payton Hilts, president of student government, and Mayor Bob Scott gave pledges of support for Jacobson-Schulte from the different groups they represented.