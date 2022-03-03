 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paul Gausman would make $324K a year with Lincoln Public Schools under proposed contract

Dr. Paul Gausman press conference

Dr. Paul Gausman, superintendent of Sioux City Community Schools, talks to Sioux City media Wednesday about his selection as the next superintendent of the Lincoln Public Schools district. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

LINCOLN -- Outgoing Sioux City Schools superintendent Paul Gausman would make $324,000 a year in Lincoln under a proposed three-year contract unveiled Thursday.

The Lincoln Board of Education is set to vote on the contract at its Tuesday meeting.

The board selected Gausman, the superintendent of Sioux City Community Schools since 2008, to be the Lincoln district's next leader last month.

Under terms of the agreement, Gausman would earn a base salary of $324,000 in the 2022-23 school year, part of a $383,591 compensation package that includes retirement, social security and Medicare contributions by the district. LPS will also pay the premium on a $250,000 life insurance policy.

It appears Gausman would be the highest paid superintendent in Nebraska. Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan is set to make just over $313,000 in base salary this year, while Grand Island Superintendent Tawana Grover's annual salary is $285,587. 

Outgoing LPS Superintendent Steve Joel is set to make $334,515 in his final year, part of a $391,638 compensation package. In Sioux City, Gausman currently makes $248,646 as part of a $351,999 compensation package, the Sioux City Journal reported.

Gausman will receive the same amount of paid time off -- including 24 vacation days annually -- as other LPS administrators. His contract, however, does not set out an amount of days for outside consulting and professional work that Joel had under his current contract. 

The Lincoln Board of Education will also vote on a separate transition agreement with Gausman, which will compensate him for moving expenses and any time spent working in the district before he officially starts work on July 1.

Under that proposal, the district would pay Gausman $980 a day, plus reimbursement for travel, lodging and meals. LPS would also pay Gausman $125 an hour for any work for the district performed remotely.

Gausman, a 55-year-old Fremont native, is a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate and kicked off his career in Lincoln, first as a student teacher at Lincoln Southeast High School, then as a teacher and band director at Lincoln Northeast.

Dr. Paul Gausman
2015 Tri-State Governors' Conference
2016 Weight Loss Challenge final
Dr. Paul Gausman
Dr. Paul Gausman
