Pay increases approved for Sioux City School District teachers, support staff

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City School District teachers and support staff will be receiving a pay increase for the 2021-22 school year.

The Sioux City Community School reached agreements with the Sioux City Education Association (SCEA) and the Sioux City Educational Support Personnel Association (SCESPA). The two agreements were approved during the Monday night school board meeting.

The SCEA represents roughly 800 teachers. The SCESPA represents other workers such as secretaries, instructional assistants, special education assistants, library assistants, busing assistants and crossing guards.

Teachers with a bachelor’s degree will see a $540 salary increase and the Teacher Supplemental Salary will increase by $11. The starting salary for a first-year teacher in Sioux City will be $43,191. Currently, a first-year teacher in Sioux City makes $42,640, said Human Resources Department Director Rita Vannatta previously.

All current educational support personnel will receive a 44-cent-per-hour increase, a 2.87 percent increase. The minimum base salary will receive a 22-cent increase.

Including wages and benefits, the total package increase is at 2.41 percent for both groups.