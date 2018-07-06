SIOUX CITY -- Three people, including a former school board member, have applied to fill one vacant seat on the Sioux City School Board.
School district officials provided a summary of the names to the Journal on Friday, the deadline for people who wanted to be considered for the opening. The appointment will be made at the next Sioux City School Board meeting on July 16, unless a petition for a special election is brought forward by July 12.
The people who applied for the open spot included former school board member John Meyers, who left office less than a year ago after not seeking re-election. One other candidate is Miyuki Nelson, who unsuccessfully ran for one of the three board positions in 2017, and who is a volunteer on the District Advisory Committee for the school district.
Interestingly, Nelson lost a November 2016 special election for school board, when Meyers, appointed earlier that year to a vacant seat on the board, won 72 percent of the vote to fill an unexpired term.
The third candidate is Monique Scarlett, who is a Wealth Management Client Representative at US Bank. Scarlett also serves on the Sioux City Human Rights Commission.
Mike McTaggart, the former board vice president who has taken on the president role, on Friday said he envisions the applicants at the July 16 meeting will be given a few minutes to publicly discuss their qualifications. McTaggart said that was the process for the last vacancy in 2015.
He said after the applicants speak, the six board members will likely vote secretly on slips of paper, and the board secretary will announce the highest vote-getter as the new school board member.
"It has got to be something that is orderly and fair to everybody who has applied," McTaggart said.
The Sioux City School District on on June 28 published an official notice to fill a school board vacancy by appointing a new member, starting the two-week process in which people can petition to instead hold a special election.
Anyone who wants to force a special election has through July 12 to hand in a petition with at least 1,065 signatures. Any such petition needs to be filed at the district's Educational Service Center at 627 4th St.
State law allows citizens to file a petition for a special election within 14 days after the published notice of the board’s intent to fill the vacancy by appointment. The petition must contain signatures equal to 30 percent of the number of voters in the preceding election.
Following the resignation of board member Mike Krysl in June, the remaining six members discussed how to fill the spot during the most recent board meeting. The consensus of the board was to appoint the member, since school district policy says board members "shall appoint" a new member.
In announcing his resignation, Krysl, who was also the board president, said he was worn down from leading an elected body that has faced a series of budget challenges and controversies in recent years.
Krysl had more than a year left on his four-year term. The next scheduled Sioux City School Board election is in November 2019, when four of the seven seats go before voters.