SIOUX CITY – Another former Sioux City Schools employee has been selected to serve on the Sioux City School Board.

Philip Hamman was selected on Monday to fill the vacant Sioux City School Board position.

Hamman will serve in the position for less than four months, filling Perla Alarcon-Flory’s seat until the November election. Alarcon-Flory vacated her seat to move to Arkansas with her family due to the Dakota Dunes Tyson closure.

Hamman was a teacher at East High School for 37 years in special education and retired this May. He plans to continue teaching as a substitute teacher in the coming years.

Hamman was chosen by the board in a 4-2 vote Monday night with Board Members Bob Michaelson, Jan George, Dan Greenwell and Taylor Goodvin voting in favor of him in the final round of balloting.

Sioux City Community Inclusion Liaison Semehar Ghebrekidan received two votes from Board Members Monique Scarlett and Bernie Scolaro. The decision came after only two rounds of voting.

Hamman joins George, Michaelson and Scolaro as former Sioux City Schools employees on the board.

Hamman said he is up to date on what is going on in the district due to retiring in the spring. He said he can step into the job knowing what needs to be addressed in the district and has a strong love for teaching.

He believes a focus should be on raising the reading, writing and math scores. He also said one of his top priorities is looking at how to improve support for special education and English Language Learner students.

"We really need to stay focused on the classroom, the students, the teachers," he said.

Hamman attended the meeting over video but was sworn in immediately. He thanked the board for the opportunity to serve and will give 100 percent to the appointment.

"I'm humbled to be chosen over such great candidates," he said.

The board members thanked those who applied for the positions and encouraged the candidates to run for the five open seats that will be available in November.

Greenwell said he was thankful so many people applied for the position and it shows that people are invested in public education. He said his three priorities for a candidate were someone interested in running for the board in November, someone with broad experiences and who would be best for a short-term appointment.

Thirteen individuals ran for the open seat. The candidates include Chad Krastel, Maria Rundquist and Eric Boe, who ran for the last vacancy on the school board.

The list also includes:

Former school board candidates Shaun Broyhill and Ryan Baker;

Former Sioux City School Board Member John Meyers;

Sioux City School Board Candidate Marguerite Cortez;

Sioux City Community Inclusion Liaison Semehar Ghebrekidan;

Former Northwest AEA Speech Pathologist Julie Berens and;

Community members Jebediah Hibbs, Justin Rhodes and Tashsa Cowan.

Julian Lee originally signed up for the seat, but withdrew his name prior to the meeting Monday, Greenwell said.

On Monday, each candidate was given a few minutes to speak about their qualifications and reasons for seeking the seat. They also answered questions from the board members.

School Board Member Taylor Goodvin asked each candidate if they are interested in running for the position in the fall.

Rundquist, Berens and Boe are undecided whether or not they will run for election in November and;

Hamman, Broyhill, Ghebrekidan, Cowan, Baker, Hibbs, Cortez, Rhodes and Meyersplans to run for a school board position in November.

Below are snippets from each candidate's interviews on Monday.

Krastel is a commercial estimator for Plumbing and Heating Wholesale. He ran in the 2021 school board election and ran for the previous school board vacancy in August 2022.

Krastel plans to run for a school board position in November, according to his letter of interest.

He has been outspoken at school board meetings in recent years after saying his 4-year-old daughter was assaulted by a 6-year-old girl at the Beyond the Bell program at Leeds Elementary School in 2020. Krastel frequently criticized the district’s handling of the incident.

With four children in the district, one with a rare genetic disorder, he said he has a unique ability to understand different aspects of the students' needs across the district.

"I want to use this passion to help this district become even better in the areas it excels, and help improve in areas that need attention," he said in his letter of interest. "I want to assist in finding ways to utilize the funding more efficiently while bettering the lives for all who attend and work within the district."

Krastel was unable to speak on Monday due to a family emergency, but was still interested in the appointment, Greenwell said.

Rundquist is a retired business owner, former Spanish teacher and author.

She has run unsuccessfully for various political positions over the years, including Woodbury County Board of Supervisors last year, Sioux City mayor in 2019, City Council in 2013 and 2017 and Iowa Senate in 2014. She also ran for the previous school board vacancy in August 2022.

Rundquiest discussed her professional and educational history, as well as her previous involvement with the district. She said she has a passion to serve her community.

Broyhill is a senior software engineer at Wells Enterprises in Le Mars. He has made four bids for the Sioux City School board.

Broyhill won a board seat on his first try in 2013, but, before his first meeting, he resigned from the board, citing a 120-day jail sentence for violating probation on a misdemeanor theft charge from 2002 in northeast Nebraska.

He then lost in the 2017, 2019 and 2021 elections for the non-partisan school board. He also came up short as a Republican candidate for an Iowa House seat in 2016.

Broyhill said his experience in artificial intelligence could be helpful to the board especially with the rise of programs such as ChatGPT, a writing AI, being used in schools. He said he could help the board create policies around those types of artificial intelligence.

Broyhill said he has a disabled student in the district and hopes to help the district improve the quality of education for those students. Broyhill also has a transgender child and believes any policies the board can create to help those students succeed would be beneficial.

Berens was a speech-language pathologist for the Northwest Area Education Association for 40 years.

Last year she worked as a substitute teacher at Sioux City in the early childhood and elementary school levels and she plans to continue substituting next year.

Berens said she is invested in the Sioux City Schools and has had two children graduate from the district. She said she believes in the success of public schools and the impact it has on communities.

She said she can bring her people skills to the table. Her work with the Northwest AEA involved working with the administration of different schools, navigating different climates and having difficult conversations.

Boe is a retired senior engineering fellow from Raytheon Technologies and was a substitute teacher at Sioux City last year. He ran for the previous school board vacancy in August 2022. He was raised in Sioux City.

Boe said he has the time available to run for the position and presented his skill sets to the board. He said the biggest challenge in the district is doing more with less. He said he has experience keeping an eye on finances and planning around them.

Ghebrekidan is the community inclusion liaison for the City of Sioux City.

Ghebrekidan worked in a variety of diversity, equity and inclusion positions throughout her time in college and was previously employed as an HIV case manager at Siouxland Community Health Center.

Ghebrekidan said she is interested in the position because she represents a large portion of the students the district serves. She said she grew up as an English as a Second Language student with food insecurity in a low-income home and understands what the students face every day.

She said the district is the biggest employer in the city and she wants to help the district hire people who represent the population and find people who are the best for the students.

“I think all of these reasons are the reasons I’d like to run,” she said.

Cowan owns a cleaning company and serves on the All Abilities Coalition Community.

She has lived in Sioux City for 20 years and attended West Middle, West High and North High. She has three children, two of which attend Sioux City Schools. One is homeschooled due to health needs.

Cowan said her children are her number one priority. She said she wants to voice how the district could better education for all children. As a parent, she wants to be a voice for the special needs community and parents of students with disabilities.

“One small voice, like my own, can make a small change that can make a big impact,” she said.

Baker is a firefighter and member of the 185th Air Refueling Wing. He ran for school board in 2021. Baker was born and raised in Sioux City. He currently has two children in the district.

Baker said his top priority is recruiting and retaining teachers as well as substitute teachers. He also believes he will be able to jump into the role.

A strength of the district is the specialty elementary schools and a weakness is the large class sizes, Baker said.

Hibbs is a Navy veteran and heads The Freightliners parent volunteer group. He has one child in the district and two that have graduated. His wife also teaches in the district.

Hibbs said he would be a good fit for the board as a parent in the district and married to a current teacher, allowing him to see issues from different perspectives.

He said he is looking to make a positive impact on the district. His number one priority is working with the board and members of the community to make that positive impact.

Cortez works for the Omaha Nation Public School in Macy, Nebraska. She is a West High graduate and lives in Sioux City. She has had three children graduate from the Sioux City Schools. She has been president of her school’s union and is part of the leadership team in her district.

Cortez wants to be the voice for minority students and wants to advocate for all students. Now that her children have graduated, she has time to dedicate to the community and schools.

“I’m not afraid to get in and help,” she said.

Rhodes previously worked at Briar Cliff University and is now employed at Ho-Chunk, Inc. Both positions involved working on diversity, equity and inclusion. He also serves on the board for Unity in the Community. He has three children in the district.

Rhodes said he has a passion for his community. He said the district needs more representation in leadership and as an African American male, he can provide that. He said he can work with the board on equitable education and culture.

Meyers served on the Sioux City School Board for eight years. He served one, four-year term and two, two-year vacancy appointment terms.

Meyers said fiscal management is one of his main areas of focus, stating he has more than 30 years of experience in that area.

“I believe my budgetary experience would help,” he said.

Each of the candidate’s full interviews at Monday's board meeting can be viewed on the Sioux City Schools’ website.

When a school board member vacates their position early, the board has a few different options. They can hold a special election and allow voters to make the decision, or they can appoint someone to fill the remaining term.

Historically, the Sioux City School District has chosen to appoint an individual.

In August 2022 the school board had a vacancy that drew seven candidates. School Board Member Bernie Scolaro was chosen at the time to complete Juli Albert's term, which expires in November.

At this point, five of the seven school board seats will be up for election this year, including the seats held by Board President Dan Greenwell, Taylor Goodvin, Monique Scarlett, Bernie Scolaro and the seat vacated by Perla Alarcon-Flory.

The ballot will have two items and no one can run for both. They can either run for one of the four, four-year terms, or the one, two-year term, which is the remainder of Alarcon-Flory's seat.

Petitions to have your name placed on the ballot are due by Sept. 21. The election will take place on Nov. 2.