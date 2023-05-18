Gov. Jim Pillen signed off Tuesday on eliminating basic-skills testing for new teachers, which many say is an unnecessary and burdensome requirement keeping educators out of the classroom.

Pillen announced Tuesday he would approve the repeal of Rule 23, which requires new teachers to take a basic-skills test before they can get their teaching certificate. The Nebraska State Board of Education already repealed the rule in March but was waiting on the governor's signature.

Pillen described repealing the requirement as an example of government getting out of the way.

"I call it cleaning the closets out," the governor said at a Tuesday news conference where he was joined by lawmakers and members of the Nebraska State Board of Education. "And I think today's conversation eliminates a big barrier."

Nebraska uses the Praxis Core test offered by the New Jersey-based Educational Testing Service. Teachers are tested on subjects including reading, writing and math.

Interim Education Commissioner Deborah Frison said the basic-skills test requirement was an "unnecessarily burdensome" regulation that served as a roadblock amid worsening teacher shortages.

In Nebraska, the number of positions that were either left vacant or filled by someone other than a fully qualified teacher rose from 482 to 768 at the start of the current school year, according to a fall survey of more than 400 public and private school districts.

A 2020 report prepared for the Nebraska Department of Education by the Johns Hopkins School of Education also showed there is no link between those who pass the test and teaching effectiveness.

The test is expensive to take, too: It costs $150 the first time and $90 for any subsequent attempts.

The Nebraska State Board of Education had previously discussed eliminating the test before the pandemic but didn't go through with it because then-Gov. Pete Ricketts said it would lower standards.

Patti Gubbels, president of the Nebraska State Board of Education, said prospective teachers are already assessed at multiple points throughout college. She called the repeal of Rule 23 another step in addressing the teacher shortage.

"You want multiple measures of people to really know, do they have the skills?" Gubbels said. "Just putting all of that on one test is not really reasonable."

The repeal will go into effect in time for new teachers entering the workforce this fall, said Nebraska Department of Education spokesperson David Jespersen. The department still needs to clean up language in other rules following the repeal.

With the move, Nebraska joins 33 other states that do not require a basic-skills test for teachers.

Before the state board repealed the rule, the department held a hearing on the proposal in January in which multiple people testified in favor of eliminating Praxis. The company that supplies the test reported a 79% pass rate among University of Nebraska-Lincoln students from Sept. 21 to Aug. 22.

With one less hurdle out of the way, Gubbels said the board is looking at other rules governing things like teacher reciprocity between states.

"I think there are a lot of things that we can start looking at and some that we have been looking at," she said. "We're working on a lot of things, so this is a first step."