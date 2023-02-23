If Gov. Jim Pillen's school funding plan comes to fruition, Lincoln Public Schools would be able to cut its property tax demand by more than 6%, a number that's even higher for neighboring districts like Waverly.

But with the Legislature still mulling the governor's package of bills, it's far too early to tell whether districts would indeed use any increase in funding to reduce their property tax levies.

Under the governor's plan, all districts would receive $1,500 in state aid for every student and enough funding to cover 80% of special education costs. The $1,500 per-pupil aid, however, would simply be subtracted from the state aid LPS already receives as part of the so-called equalization formula. Put simply, the formula compares a district's needs to its resources, like taxable property value.

Still, the proposed boost in special education funding for all schools would mean an extra $22.6 million on top of the millions in state aid. Last budget cycle, LPS received $114 million from the state.

If the Lincoln Board of Education used every cent of the extra state support to cut property taxes, it could potentially drop its total levy of $1.207 by about 7 cents. For the owner of an average $228,660 home, that would mean $180 in savings on their property tax bill.

Lincoln Board of Education member Kathy Danek testified in support of increasing special education funding earlier this month. Currently, the state funds about 40% of LPS' special education expenditures. School officials, however, maintain it's too preliminary to say what kind of impact it would have on the budget.

"A large portion of that special education cost is falling to property taxpayers," said Liz Standish, associate superintendent for business affairs. "This would be a new revenue source, and the board would deliberate on how to develop that budget and deliberate about the impact on the levy."

Neighboring districts like Waverly and Seward, which currently do not receive equalization aid, would be able to slash their levies at an even higher rate: More than 17% according to estimates.

Waverly would see a $4.2 million increase in state support, enough to hand more than $500 back to taxpayers if used to cut property taxes.

"That would be quite a significant chunk of change," said Waverly Superintendent Cory Worrell on the proposed increase in state aid.

Meanwhile, Seward would be able to cut its levy by 15 cents, representing potential taxpayer savings of $370.

"It's a big boost," said Seward Superintendent Josh Fields, who is the president of Schools Taking Action for Nebraska Children's Education (STANCE), which represents midsized schools like Waverly, Norris and Crete.

Fields, who served on a committee convened by Pillen to examine school funding, testified on behalf of STANCE in support of LB583, the bill that outlines the funding plan. Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue introduced the bill on Pillen's behalf.

"I think that it's trying to find a way to have all boats rise," Fields said.

The Legislature's fiscal office estimated the increase in special education funding to cost $253 million in the first year, the Omaha World-Herald reported earlier this month.

The per-student aid would cost $103 million per year according to the governor's office. That number, however, is likely to drop if an amendment is introduced to eliminate the $1,500 payments for so-called option students — those who opt out of one district to attend another. The World-Herald reported that schools already get state aid for taking option students.

That amendment hasn't been officially introduced, but "that is the intention," the governor's office said in an email to the Journal Star. If that is indeed the case, districts with a higher number of option students — like Norris — would see a decrease in aid from the original proposal.

"I feel it's too early to tell what could happen with LB583," Norris Superintendent Brian Maschmann said via email. "There are winners and losers with any of the educational bills."

One of those, Sen. Tom Briese's LB589, would set a 3% revenue cap on school districts, which some area school officials have said goes against local control and could prove a hindrance on boards.

Both STANCE and LPS are officially neutral on the bill. Standish said revenue caps must be flexible to address inflation pressures and adequately compensate staff. Payroll makes up the large majority of LPS expenditures.

In smaller districts, the cap could be an obstacle to paying for unexpected costs.

"An HVAC system goes out in a small district, it's going to cost you," Fields said.

Despite the kinks that need to be worked out, officials say there feels like a certain amount of momentum behind the proposals.

"It's always exciting talking about adding money to education," Fields said. "Now it's just the devil in the details."

Photos: The business of governing in Nebraska in 2023