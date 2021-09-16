Plans for Bishop Heelan homecoming week

SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan High School will celebrate Homecoming Week Sept. 20 through 25 with the theme of “A City of Lights.”
The Homecoming Parade is back on Sept. 24 and with a new route that primarily winds through Heelan’s campus. It starts at 12:30 p.m. at the lower Heelan parking lot and travels up Grandview to the Heelan drive, goes thru the Heelan campus, turns up 13th St. and comes back down Grandview to the lot.
The week’s activities include:
• Monday: Movie Night at Memorial Field, 8:30 PM (Rain location: auditorium);
• Tuesday: Muscle Man of Junior boys v Senior boys volleyball at OG Fieldhouse at 7 p.m.;
• Wednesday: Powder Puff Football of Junior girls v Senior girls at Memorial Field at 7 p.m.;
• Thursday: Community Service Day, 8:30 a.m. till 11:30;
• Jam the Jym Volleyball v. North Frosh 5:30 p.m., Varsity 7 p.m.;
• Friday: Pep Rally/Coronation at OG Fieldhouse 10:30 a.m. and Football vs. MOC at Memorial 7 p.m. and;
Saturday: Homecoming Dance at Sioux City Convention Center, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Heelan Homecoming Queen candidates are: Ellie Betz, daughter of Tom and Julie Betz; Ellen Halbur, daughter of Greg and Johanna Halbur; Anna Erickson, daughter of Nicole and Chris Erickson, all of Blessed Sacrament; Joslyn Verzal, daughter of Jeffrey and Stacey Verzal of Westfield, Sacred Heart Parish; and Audrey Johnson, daughter of Brian and Elizabeth Johnson of Wynstone.
King candidates are: are Cesar Hernandez, son of Reyna Hernandez and Jose Hernandez, North Sioux City, St. Michael's Parish South Sioux City; Ian Gill, son of Joseph and Jennifer Gill; Luke Payer, son of Christopher and Teresa Payer, all of Holy Cross; Levi Meis, son of Ryan and Tracy Meis, Dakota Dunes, Sacred Heart Parish and Korn Khunanopparat son of Krittikorn and Saruda Khunanopparat of Thailand. He is hosted by Charmaine Regino and Michael Ingram.