Plans for Bishop Heelan homecoming week

SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan High School will celebrate Homecoming Week Sept. 20 through 25 with the theme of “A City of Lights.”

The Homecoming Parade is back on Sept. 24 and with a new route that primarily winds through Heelan’s campus. It starts at 12:30 p.m. at the lower Heelan parking lot and travels up Grandview to the Heelan drive, goes thru the Heelan campus, turns up 13th St. and comes back down Grandview to the lot.

The week’s activities include:

• Monday: Movie Night at Memorial Field, 8:30 PM (Rain location: auditorium);

• Tuesday: Muscle Man of Junior boys v Senior boys volleyball at OG Fieldhouse at 7 p.m.;

• Wednesday: Powder Puff Football of Junior girls v Senior girls at Memorial Field at 7 p.m.;

• Thursday: Community Service Day, 8:30 a.m. till 11:30;

• Jam the Jym Volleyball v. North Frosh 5:30 p.m., Varsity 7 p.m.;

• Friday: Pep Rally/Coronation at OG Fieldhouse 10:30 a.m. and Football vs. MOC at Memorial 7 p.m. and;

Saturday: Homecoming Dance at Sioux City Convention Center, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.