 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plans for North High homecoming week announced
0 Comments

Plans for North High homecoming week announced

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sioux City North High School logo

SIOUX CITY – Sioux City's North High School will celebrate Homecoming Week, Sept. 13-18.

Coronation will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday  in the North High School auditorium. In addition, the following spirit days and events are planned:

• Monday: Spy Day;

• Tuesday: Twin Day;

• Wednesday: Anything But A Backpack Day and powderpuff football game at Leeds Field at 3:15 p.m.;

• Thursday: Mathlete versus Athlete Day and homecoming parade along Floyd Blvd. beginning at 1:30 p.m. Classes will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. to allow North High School students to attend the parade;

• Friday, Sept.17: Spirit/Class Shirts Day and homecoming football game versus Bishop Heelan at 7 p.m. A free tailgate will also be held in the West parking lot of Olsen Stadium from 5 to 6:30 p.m.;

• Saturday, Sept. 18: Homecoming dance from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Hate crimes are on the rise

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News