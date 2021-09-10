Plans for West High homecoming week

SIOUX CITY – Sioux City West High School will celebrate its Homecoming Week, Sept. 13-17.

Coronation will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in the West High School auditorium. In addition, the following spirit days and events are planned:

• Monday: Country versus Country Club Day;

• Tuesday: Dress As Your Date/Twin Day;

• Wednesday: Color Splash Day and powderpuff football game at 5 p.m. in Riverside;

• Thursday: Spirit Day and homecoming football game versus Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at 7 p.m. A tailgate feed will also be held at the shelter inside Olsen Stadium. West High School’s famous “Wooly” mascot will make his debut for the 2021-2022 school year;

• Friday: Class Shirts Day and homecoming parade at 1 p.m. Homecoming dance is scheduled from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the West High School tennis courts.

