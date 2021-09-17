Plans set for Sioux City East High homecoming week

SIOUX CITY – Sioux City Community School District’s East High School will celebrate Homecoming Week, Sept. 20-25.

Coronation will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the East High School auditorium. In addition, the following spirit days and events are planned:

• Monday: The Eastys Day;

• Tuesday: Class Movie Day;

• Wednesday: Celebrity Crush Day and powderpuff football game on the East High practice field at 3:15 pm.;

• Thursday: Red Carpet Ready Day and homecoming parade along Morningside Avenue, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Following the parade, a bonfire will be held at 8 p.m. on the East High practice field;

• Friday, Sept. 24: The Football Day and homecoming football game versus Ankeny Centennial at 7 p.m. Taste of Morningside/homecoming pregame feed will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Olsen Stadium;

• Saturday, Sept. 25: Homecoming pancake feed, sponsored by the East High Band Department, in the East High commons from 8 to 11 a.m. Homecoming dance in the commons from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0