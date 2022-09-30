Plans set for Sioux City East High homecoming week

SIOUX CITY – Sioux City Community School District’s East High School will celebrate Homecoming Week, Oct. 3-8.

Coronation will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the East High School auditorium. In addition, the following spirit days and events are planned:

• Monday: Royal Ball Day;

• Tuesday: Dreamworks Day (dress as your dream job). Parade at 6:30 p.m. on Morningside Avenue with a bonfire to follow at 8 p.m. on the East High School practice field;

• Wednesday: Mickey and Minnie Day (dress like your date/twin). Boys volleyball matches in the East High School gymnasium at 10:57 a.m. and powderpuff football game on the East High School practice field at 3:15 p.m. ;

• Thursday, Oct. 6: “A Day in the Magical Kingdom” Class Distinction Day: Freshmen – Toy Story, Sophomores – Lilo and Stitch, Juniors – The Incredibles, and Seniors – Hercules (togas). Boys volleyball matches in the East High School gymnasium at 10:57 a.m.;

• Friday, Oct. 7: “We’re All in This Together” Crazy Orange and Black Day. Pep assembly in the East High School gymnasium at 10:57 a.m. Pre-game feed will be held at Olsen Stadium at 5:30 p.m. with the football game versus Des Moines East to follow at 7 p.m. Football game theme is crazy orange and black;

• Saturday, Oct. 8: Pancake feed, sponsored by the East High School Band, from 7 a.m. to noon in the school commons area. Dance scheduled for 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the commons.