Plans set for Sioux City North High homecoming week

SIOUX CITY – Sioux City's North High School will celebrate its homecoming week, Sept. 6-10.
Coronation will be held at 10:40 a.m. Sept. 9 in the North High School auditorium. In addition, the following spirit days and events are planned:
• Tuesday, Sept. 6: Twin Day;
• Wednesday, Sept. 7: Worst Wednesday (students dress down in pajamas or sweats) and powderpuff football game at Leeds Field at 3:30 p.m.;
• Thursday, Sept. 8: Country versus Frat/Sorority Day;
• Friday, Sept. 9: Class Shirts/Red, White and Blue Day. The parade along Floyd Boulevard will take place at 1:30 p.m. and a football game vs Des Moines North at 7 p.m. at Olson Stadium;
• Saturday, Sept. 10: Homecoming dance from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.