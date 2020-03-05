Police say threat by West High School student not credible, classes not delayed

SIOUX CITY -- Officials determined a threat made by a West High School student on Thursday morning was vague and not did not represent danger, so classes were not delayed.

Sioux City Police spokesman Jeremy McClure said an officer assigned to West High School investigated the incident and found a juvenile had made a remark, but had no intention of carrying out a threat nor had the means to do so.

The threat by the student was made before the school day and came from off school grounds.

"The remarks made were vague and no direct threat was made," McClure said.

"Officers were present at the school this morning to try and help calm people due to misinformation and overreactions on social media," he added.

The student has been referred to the juvenile court system for harassment.

Sioux City school district spokeswoman Mandie Mayo confirmed classes were not delayed as part of the incident.

McClure said any threat made, whether serious or in jest, is thoroughly and immediately investigated.