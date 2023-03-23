Bettendorf Middle School will host the 16th-annual Bett STEM Expo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, inviting kids to participate in an array of activities related to science, technology, engineering and math.

The free event — open to all children and families — will feature more than 30 exhibits for kids to explore, including:

Chemical Reaction Robots: The Putnam Museum and Science Center will lead an activity with chemical reaction rockets.

The Putnam Museum and Science Center will lead an activity with chemical reaction rockets. Drawings with Scales and Perspective: Shive-Hattery will teach how to create building and engineering drawings, using scales and perspective.

Shive-Hattery will teach how to create building and engineering drawings, using scales and perspective. John Deere VR Welding: Participants will get to try virtual reality welding, using Deere technology.

Participants will get to try virtual reality welding, using Deere technology. St. Ambrose Physical Therapy Obstacle Course: Participants will get to maneuver through the course, which was designed by Ambrose graduate students

Participants will get to maneuver through the course, which was designed by Ambrose graduate students Reptile Research: Nahant Marsh will feature its collection of snakes and turtles and speak on the research methods used to help protect them.

Nahant Marsh will feature its collection of snakes and turtles and speak on the research methods used to help protect them. Seatbelt Convincer: Bettendorf police officers will bring a radar gun for participants to see and explain what happens if you don't wear a seatbelt.

For the full list of scheduled activities, visit the "Bett STEM Expo" webpage on the school district's website, located under the "Community" tab.

This year's Visiting Science Scholars — Stephanie and Joshua Hemberger — also will attend the event. The couple, who graduated from Bettendorf High School in 2002, both work in the engineering and architecture industry.

Prior to the annual expo, the Hembergers will present on the "horizontal and vertical infrastructure that builds our communities" to current STEM students at their alma mater on Friday.

Close Bett STEM Expo Britt Vickstrom, from Nahant Marsh, talked about turtles during the 2022 Bett STEM Expo. Bett STEM Expo Eli Seneli, 6, of Bettendorf, visited the Quad City Botanical Center's carnivorous plant exhibition and planted a seed to take home during the Bett STEM Expo. Bett STEM Expo Joseph Sampson, a junior at Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois, assists Hunter Foster, 7, of Sherrard, Ill., and Robert Robbins, 12, of Bettendorf, in creating new shapes with bubbles. Bett STEM Expo Hunter Foster, 7, of Sherrard, Ill., blows a large bubble. Bett STEM Expo Brooklyn Fox, 8, of Bettendorf, examines some preserved animal organs. Bett STEM Expo Eli Dowd, 3, and Isaac Dowd, 6, make some music with Ben Schwind, education coordinator of the River Music Experience. Bett STEM Expo J. Dave Murcia, director of the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, was joined by Bubo, a great horned owl, to talk about birds of prey during the Bett STEM Expo on Saturday, April 2, at Bettendorf Middle School. The annual event featured fun and educational science, technology, engineering and math activities for kids. Bett STEM Expo Addison Robbins, 11, a student at Mark Twain Elementary, partakes in a speed challenge at the Bett STEM Expo.