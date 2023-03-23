Bettendorf Middle School will host the 16th-annual Bett STEM Expo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, inviting kids to participate in an array of activities related to science, technology, engineering and math.
The free event — open to all children and families — will feature more than 30 exhibits for kids to explore, including:
- Chemical Reaction Robots: The Putnam Museum and Science Center will lead an activity with chemical reaction rockets.
- Drawings with Scales and Perspective: Shive-Hattery will teach how to create building and engineering drawings, using scales and perspective.
- John Deere VR Welding: Participants will get to try virtual reality welding, using Deere technology.
- St. Ambrose Physical Therapy Obstacle Course: Participants will get to maneuver through the course, which was designed by Ambrose graduate students
- Reptile Research: Nahant Marsh will feature its collection of snakes and turtles and speak on the research methods used to help protect them.
- Seatbelt Convincer: Bettendorf police officers will bring a radar gun for participants to see and explain what happens if you don't wear a seatbelt.
For the full list of scheduled activities, visit the "Bett STEM Expo" webpage on the school district's website, located under the "Community" tab.
This year's Visiting Science Scholars — Stephanie and Joshua Hemberger — also will attend the event. The couple, who graduated from Bettendorf High School in 2002, both work in the engineering and architecture industry.
Prior to the annual expo, the Hembergers will present on the "horizontal and vertical infrastructure that builds our communities" to current STEM students at their alma mater on Friday.
