Positive COVID-19 test reported at Sioux City elementary school's summer program

SIOUX CITY -- An individual at a summer school program at a Sioux City elementary school tested positive for COVID-19, the district confirmed Thursday.
"The District is aware that Morningside STEM Elementary School was notified of an individual testing positive for COVID-19," the district said in a statement.
The district refused to say whether the infected person was a student, teacher or other staff member.
In conjunction with Siouxland District Health, contract tracing was conducted to identify others who had close contact with the infected individual. The district said those individuals were "directed to self-isolate or self-quarantine and take other appropriate measures in accordance with public health guidelines."
The district said summer school classes will continue for students, teachers and others who did not have close contact.
"In accordance with District protocol, we have thoroughly cleaned, sanitized, and disinfected any impacted areas," the statement said.
The positive test was reported in the same week as the district approved its Return to Lean plan for the fall classes.
The Sioux City School Board on Monday voted 5-2 to open school on Aug. 25 under a hybrid learning model in which roughly half the students will attend classes in-person on Monday and Thursday, the other half on Tuesday and Friday. Wednesdays would be reserved for cleaning and sanitizing school buildings, teacher development and providing additional in-person instruction at schools for students who need it. When students are at home, they will be expected to complete assignments and other work.
By making teachers available for individual support on Wednesdays, the district said it meets Gov. Kim Reynolds' mandate that 50 percent of instruction be done in classrooms.
All students, teachers and staff will be required to wear masks inside district buses and buildings. Students could be excused from the requirement for medical reasons. They also will be allowed to take their masks off to eat lunch and for some music classes. Schools will provide disposable masks for students who arrive without one.
The Journal's Nick Hytrek contributed to this story.
PHOTOS: First day of school in South Sioux City
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.