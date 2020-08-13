Positive COVID-19 test reported at Sioux City elementary school's summer program

The Sioux City School Board on Monday voted 5-2 to open school on Aug. 25 under a hybrid learning model in which roughly half the students will attend classes in-person on Monday and Thursday, the other half on Tuesday and Friday. Wednesdays would be reserved for cleaning and sanitizing school buildings, teacher development and providing additional in-person instruction at schools for students who need it. When students are at home, they will be expected to complete assignments and other work.

By making teachers available for individual support on Wednesdays, the district said it meets Gov. Kim Reynolds' mandate that 50 percent of instruction be done in classrooms.

All students, teachers and staff will be required to wear masks inside district buses and buildings. Students could be excused from the requirement for medical reasons. They also will be allowed to take their masks off to eat lunch and for some music classes. Schools will provide disposable masks for students who arrive without one.

The Journal's Nick Hytrek contributed to this story.