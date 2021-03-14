PROGRESS: Dordt University program focuses on behavior therapy

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt University last year launched a new center that offers behavior therapy and skills acquisition for children and adults throughout Northwest Iowa.

The Sioux Center-based college's Thrive Center for Applied Behavior Analysis will utilize Applied Behavior Analysis, a research-based intervention strategy shown to positively impact programming in school, homes, and the community for those with autism. The center will offer services for children ages two through six, with plans to expand and serve older children and adults in the future.

“As Christians, we believe that every child is valuable and worth the investment of time and resources needed to help that child thrive,” said Dr. Kathleen VanTol, faculty director. “Applied behavior analysis is a tool that has been used successfully to help many acquire new skills. At the Thrive Center, we will use the tools and understandings of this science to help a child continue to grow and develop skills that will enable him to reach his full potential to the glory of God.”

The center, led by Clinical Director Sarah Hawley and VanTol, takes a holistic approach in collaborating with schools, families, and agencies to achieve the best outcomes for each client.