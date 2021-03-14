PROGRESS: Dordt University program focuses on behavior therapy

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt University last year launched a new center that offers behavior therapy and skills acquisition for children and adults throughout Northwest Iowa.
The Sioux Center-based college's Thrive Center for Applied Behavior Analysis will utilize Applied Behavior Analysis, a research-based intervention strategy shown to positively impact programming in school, homes, and the community for those with autism. The center will offer services for children ages two through six, with plans to expand and serve older children and adults in the future.
“As Christians, we believe that every child is valuable and worth the investment of time and resources needed to help that child thrive,” said Dr. Kathleen VanTol, faculty director. “Applied behavior analysis is a tool that has been used successfully to help many acquire new skills. At the Thrive Center, we will use the tools and understandings of this science to help a child continue to grow and develop skills that will enable him to reach his full potential to the glory of God.”
The center, led by Clinical Director Sarah Hawley and VanTol, takes a holistic approach in collaborating with schools, families, and agencies to achieve the best outcomes for each client.
“Sarah and I had been meeting and dreaming about how we could make ABA more accessible to families in our area,” says VanTol. “We also wanted Dordt students to be able to have hands-on experience seeing this therapy implemented well. We felt this type of center would be a good fit for Dordt’s mission to equip students for Christ-centered renewal in all areas of life.”
Both Hawley and VanTol are Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs). There are approximately 36,000 BCBAs in the U.S., according to the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). The IBCCES shares that “there is a lack of people who are qualified to treat autism across the world.” The organization estimates that 1 in 54 children in the U.S. have autism, and BCBAs provide one of the possible treatments.
“If parents are concerned about their child’s skill development, we recommend they speak with their child’s physician or teacher about next steps,” VanTol said. “We are here to provide services to those who would benefit.”
Treatment can vary, depending on the child’s needs. Skills such as communication, social skills, daily living related activities, learning strategies, and skills that can help a child thrive in their community are all areas that will be addressed by the center. Parents help develop goals and learn how to implement these strategies outside of the center.
“For example, we work with children and families on a variety of skills: anything from learning how to communicate through simple requests to learning skills to make outings more enjoyable for the whole family,” Hawley said.
The center will provide both comprehensive and focused ABA treatment, as well as social skills groups, and consultations and supportive services.
The Thrive Center for ABA pairs well with Dordt’s undergraduate and Master of Education programs. Undergraduate education students have the option to either major or minor in special education and the Master of Education offers an emphasis in special education. Both programs can lead to an Iowa special education endorsement.