SIOUX CITY -- Citizens who want to weigh in on an issue at a Sioux City school board meeting will now have to wait until the end of the session, rather than near the start.
The board adopted the change at its most recent meeting on June 11. School board leaders said it still gives people ample opportunity to weigh in on subjects of their choice. They also note it matches the practice of the Sioux City Council meetings, when the public must wait to speak until after all other agenda items have have been finished.
"We discussed the fact that most citizens who have come to the meetings are there because of items that are specifically on the agenda and it doesn’t necessarily make sense for them to have to wait through non-noticed topics before we get to the topics that they actually came to hear or speak regarding," school board member Jeremy Saint said.
The change comes at a time when a growing number of spectators have been stepping up to the microphone to air opinions about the district. Since early 2018 the public forum has been heavily used to discuss topics such as bullying, teacher pay proposals and the Talented and Gifted Program. Five people each spoke at the Feb. 12 and 26 meetings, and 15 addressed topics at the March 26 forum.
Each speaker is given a maximum of five minutes. A clock showing countdown of the time is shown on a wall in the board meeting room.
Saint said the change was approved by the board after the district Policy Review Committee worked through the proposal. He said board member Perla Alarcon-Flory asked about moving the citizen concerns to the end of the meeting, largely because several people spoke early about items that were on the agenda later in the meeting. Saint said many people then left before the board actually took up the agenda item for the fuller, planned discussion.
The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, about two years ago, switched to having public comment options at both the beginning and end of weekly meetings. The Sioux City school board typically has two meetings per month. The next is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.
"(We) determined that the end-of-meeting option better fit our needs, since it would allow those who have come for specific business to get to that topic more quickly and have the option to leave afterward," Saint said.
Mike Krysl, who resigned as board president on Tuesday, said in an earlier interview that it was important that the policy committee vetted the change.
"Barring any further board revisions to the policy in the future, this will be a permanent change fashioned after the city council's current practice of taking public comment at the end of each of its meetings," Krysl said.
Krysl, who was elected to the board in 2011, said he isn't certain how long the public comments had taken place at the start of meetings, saying it was so "for many years, at least for as long as I've been on the board."