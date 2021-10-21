Q&A with Sioux City school board candidate Amanda Gibson

SIOUX CITY -- Amanda Gibson is seeking her first term on the Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors.

Gibson, 40, worked as a paralegal for 19 years, and is currently completing a bachelor's degree in history to eventually become a teacher. She is originally from Emmetsburg, Iowa and has two children in the Sioux City schools.

The Journal asked a series of questions to the nine candidates seeking three open seats on the school board. Below are Gibson's answers to the questions selected for the Journal's print edition. To view additional questions and answers for all the candidates, visit siouxcityjournal.com

Amanda Gibson Age: 40 Profession: Future educator, mother, and education advocate Education: Emmetsburg High School (1999), University of South Dakota (2021) Hometown: Emmetsburg, Iowa Family: Husband, Reed; Sons, Oliver, 8, third-grader at Perry Creek Elementary and Julian, 4, attends preschool at Clark Early Childhood Development Center

Why are you running for school board?

I threw my hat in the school board ring because I am passionately dedicated to the past, present, and future of education. I believe in the success of my community and that success begins in the schools. I believe we need people on our school board who know more about public education than simply having had children in the district.

What are some of the strengths about the district? What are some of the weaknesses?

I believe our district has the resources and the dedication required to lead Iowa back to its traditional position of world-renowned academic excellence. But I also believe we need to reconsider the importance we currently place on standardized testing. We are doing a great disservice to our students by teaching to the test, rather than teaching them how to dig deeper and critically analyze information.

What are the main points you hope to address?

I would like to address overall mental health in our district. We need to be sure that there are enough counselors on hand to help when our students are in crisis. We also need to provide free mental health services to staff and their families. Emotionally-supported employees lead to better emotional support for our students. I also believe we need to find better ways to communicate with the increasingly diverse population in our district. We need a staff of translators for the majority of the 40+ languages spoken by families in our district. Moreover, we need to be sure that we have translators and/or parent advocates on-hand to help families advocate for their students.

What particular skills or experiences qualify you to serve as a school board member?

I was a paralegal for 18 years and I am very familiar with laws, regulations, and guidelines. This career also helped me to break down a problem or issue to its most basic foundation so that it can be seen in better focus. Additionally, I worked on several multi-million-dollar cases so I am comfortable working with large budgets. I was raised in a family of teachers, stretching back to 1899. While working toward my history degree I have chosen "the history of American educational systems" as my research focus. I have an Education Composite minor and have taken several education courses. I am uniquely educated in the past, present and future of education.

What do you see as the board’s roles and responsibilities?

I believe the school board should make a list of basic priorities in order of importance. First, the board has an obligation to the students to do what is necessary to prepare them for the future. Second, the board has an obligation to the school staff to be an honest, forthright, fair, and equitable employer. Third, the board has an obligation to the families in the community to provide a safe and responsible environment for their children to receive an outstanding education. Fourth, the board has an obligation to the community to provide a competitive self-sustaining workforce and produce confident, thoughtful, and competent citizens.

What do you think of the current board and how conflict is handled?

I believe the board should be made up of individuals who are more than what I would call "single-issue members." I can appreciate being elected on a certain issue or ideal, but you also have to be willing to step outside your comfort zone and look critically at each issue. This cannot be accomplished by drawing a line in the sand and refusing to move. Everything you do as a board member is (or should be) for the good of the students. Watching their local leaders argue with each other is not good for the students. We need to be flexible, willing to receive information, do our homework, and then make decisions based on what is best for our students, staff, and community.

How can schools address the learning needs of diverse students?

A child's support begins at home. We need to make sure we are able to connect with diverse cultures in a meaningful way. That takes more effort than issuing some of the school's communication in their first language. The best way to meet the needs of our diverse students is to have a conversation with their families and cultural communities to find out what those needs are. We cannot assume we know the best way to teach a student whose culture is entirely different from our own.

How do you plan to communication with teachers/parents/community members/students?

As I mentioned above, we need to be sure that we are clearly and efficiently communicating with students and their families. We cannot do that if we don't have translation services for each of the 40+ languages in our district readily available.

What do you see as the current challenges facing public education in our state? In our country?

The State of Iowa used to be a global leader in education. A big part of this was the quality of the teachers we were hiring, and having thoughtful and efficient curricula and methods. As state and federal governments and agencies began directly interfering with our curricula, teaching methods, and hiring practices (e.g. collective bargaining), we have seen a steady decline in the quality of education our students were receiving. Iowa is now ranked consistently somewhere between fifteenth and twentieth in the United States. Because we have given up local control we are producing students who are not as well-educated as they need to be to succeed in a global economy. We need to do what is necessary to regain local control so that decisions regarding our community's education are made in Sioux City - not Des Moines or D.C.

What roles, if any, should districts assume for dealing with such societal problems as poverty, hunger, mental health issues or drug abuse?

We need to bring back monthly assemblies for social issues, and recruit outstanding speakers to address specific social issues - near Ted-Talk caliber. Our students will need to function in a global economy and a global society. We cannot afford to send them out in the world with blinders on. We have an obligation to make them the best version of themselves, and that means confronting them in an educational setting with social issues they will undoubtedly encounter the rest of their lives. If we address social issues in a supportive and educational way, we're setting them up for immeasurable success.

