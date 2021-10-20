Q&A with Sioux City school board candidate Arthur Ryan Baker

SIOUX CITY -- Arthur 'Ryan' Baker, a firefighter and member of the 185th Air Refueling Wing, is seeking his first term on the Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors.

Baker, 38, who grew up in Sioux City, graduated from West High School in 2001. He currently has two children in the Sioux City school system. He holds an associates degree in fire science.

The Journal asked a series of questions to the nine candidates seeking three open seats on the school board. Below are Baker's answers to the questions selected for the Journal's print edition. To view additional questions and answers for all the candidates, visit siouxcityjournal.com

Arthur Ryan Baker Age: 38 Profession: Fire Fighter and also a member of the 185th ARW Iowa Air National Guard Education: 2001 West High School graduate; associate degree in fire science Hometown: Sioux City Family: Married, 3 Children, 2 currently in the SCCSD.

Why are you running for school board?

At the age of 17, I made the decision to serve my country. The best decision that I have ever made. It led me to my career, meeting my wife, which led to our beautiful children. Still having the desire to serve, I joined the fire department. It has given me the ability to serve my community and help people on a daily basis. There are three open spots on the board, I have two kids in the district, and it is another way I can serve our community. I know that I have what it takes to represent the members of our district and make sure their voices are heard.

What are some of the strengths about the district? What are some of the weaknesses?

One of the strengths of our district are definitely the employees. We have great educators, office staff, building maintenance, and support staff. Thank you for all you do and keep up the great work! Another strength our district has are the new elementary schools that we have added. Some of our weaknesses or areas of improvement are increasing our schools' staffing and monitoring class sizes. I believe these weaknesses can be easily overcome with a strong board of directors.

What are the main points you hope to address?

After talking to parents and teachers from our district, the following need to be our top priorities. Hire more teachers to bring the district up to adequate numbers. Increase the number of counselors to at least meet the national average. There are currently only eight nurses and six librarians for 20 buildings, I believe those numbers also need to be increased. These are just a few areas the district is short on staffing. If we want the best education for our children, they need to have the proper number of resources available.

What particular skills or experiences qualify you to serve as a school board member?

A few things I can bring to the board are leadership and discipline gained from the military. The ability to handle stressful situations and make decisions under pressure gained from being a firefighter. Lastly, logic and the ability to reason gained from being a father. I have been in the military for over 20 years and have deployed to Iraq, Kuwait, and Niger. I have been a firefighter for 18 years with two different departments. I have been a father for 16 years to three children, two currently in the SCCSD.

What do you see as the board’s roles and responsibilities?

One role of the board of directors is to represent the students, parents, and teachers of our district. The way to do this is simple, Listen. This can be done through surveys, visiting the schools, and responding to phone calls and emails. A second role of the board is to hold the superintendent accountable. After finding out what the issues or needs of the district are, they need to be communicated to the superintendent. The board then needs to assure that the superintendent is following through and addressing these needs.

What do you think of the current board and how conflict is handled?

I think there are current board members that have their own agendas. I can’t stress enough how important it is for the board to listen and represent the ideas of the district. There will be differences of opinions at times, but if the members can stick to representing the district, conflicts can be resolved. Decisions need to be made with logic and reasoning, not emotions. The board needs to be a strong team and remember that we are here to provide support and ensure the children are receiving a top-notch education.

How can schools address the learning needs of diverse students?

This can be address in a couple of ways. First, planning and making sure we have the materials and resources necessary to ensure all students are getting the proper education. Secondly, making sure we have trained teachers that can address these diversity needs. I think the district is doing a good job of this currently but we can always be looking for ways to improve.

How do you plan to communication with teachers/parents/community members/students?

Emails and phone calls are effective ways to communicate with parents and community members. I would make it my priority to visit the schools, meet with teachers and staff, talk with students and see things first hand. I would also encourage members of the district to attend school board meetings. I believe if board members are not willing to effectively communicate, then they are wasting the time of the people they are representing.

What do you see as the current challenges facing public education in our state? In our country?

Assessment test data from pre pandemic to current, across the state shows that there is a rise in non-proficient scores. In the SCCSD, there is also high non-proficient scores. I believe this was from the transition from in person, to virtual, to hybrid, to back in person. This was something never dealt with before and was a tough transition for some. Teachers are doing their best to help the students catch up, but this will take time. Not having the sufficient number of educators also adds to this issue.

What roles, if any, should districts assume for dealing with such societal problems as poverty, hunger, mental health issues or drug abuse?

Currently the district offers programs to help fight hunger like the summer food program, normally certain schools offer free lunches for all students but currently all lunches are free. There are also programs that send food home over the weekend. I believe helping students with mental health and/or drug abuse is very important to their overall learning experience and should be provided by the district. We must add more counselors to help with all necessary needs. All of the things listed above are great services that can have a positive impact on our students.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0