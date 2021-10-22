Q&A with Sioux City school board candidate Bob Michaelson

SIOUX CITY -- Bob Michaelson, a retired teacher, is seeking his first term on the Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors.

Michaelson, 61, taught for 35 years, 30 of those at West Middle School. He has a masters in school administration from Wayne State University and is originally from Kingsley, Iowa. He has three children who are out of school.

The Journal asked a series of questions to the nine candidates seeking three open seats on the school board. Below are Michaelson's answers to the questions selected for the Journal's print edition. To view additional questions and answers for all the candidates, visit siouxcityjournal.com

Why are you running for school board?

I believe our school district is at a tipping point. We are graduating a generation of students who have not been held accountable academically or behaviorally, and I’m concerned about how that will affect our community.

The future of Sioux City rests solely in the hands of our public school system. We have tried a lot of “new” things in the past decade that have been detrimental to the overall well being of our schools. The trend of being trendy has to stop. We need to focus on fundamentals so we can provide a quality education for our students.

We need to change our course, and I believe I am in a unique position to help with that. My experience as a 30-year Sioux City teacher and my connections to school staff give me valuable insight needed to help navigate.

What are the district strengths?

Our overall financial position is strong. We have a surplus in our general fund and plenty of ESSER money to support a new direction.

What are the district weaknesses?

We have a penchant for fixing things that aren’t broken. We build “roads to nowhere,” implement programs without fidelity, then wonder why student achievement and staff morale continue to drop. We are hesitant to take responsibility for our mistakes, learn from them, and move on.

We have a teacher and substitute shortage that would not be as extreme if we treated our staff as professionals rather than proctors in what seems to be a research experiment.

What are the main points you wish to address?

In my perfect Sioux City Community School District world, I would work closely with the board and staff members to prioritize the following concerns.

● Grading system that holds students accountable

● Discipline system that holds students accountable

● Increase prep time for teachers

● Decreased class sizes

● Elimination of needless assessments and data collection

● Full return the middle school model

● Use certified Reading teachers to teach Reading in middle schools

● SpEd, ESL, and Title programming that puts teachers and students in a position to be successful

● Focus on fundamentals

What particular skills or experiences qualify you to serve as a board member?

I taught for three-and-a-half decades and have a masters degree in educational administration. I know what questions to ask. I have direct connections to teachers and stakeholders at all levels, and I believe they will trust me to be their voice. These relationships provide me with insight to help put the Sioux City Community School District back on a path to excellence, one guided by common sense, logic, and reason.

What do you see as the board’s roles and responsibilities?

The board sets and enforces policy so teachers can teach and students can learn. It’s my position that the board also determines the “what” and “when” in making decisions for the district. Strong oversight in “how” these changes take place is also imperative.

What do you think of the current board and how conflict is handled?

It’s good to have people who are passionate about education. There is a lot at stake.

We may not always agree, but it’s important that parents, teachers, administrators, and the board remember that we are all on the same side. We want students to be in a positive environment where they are safe and they can learn.

Tensions can run high during discussion and debate, but maintaining decorum and setting an example are essential in the decision-making process.

How can schools address the needs of our diverse students?

The key will be to include parents and community agencies to see how we can best serve diverse students. As needs have increased, we have cut funding for programs that supported those very needs. With a growing population of diverse students, we need to find a path that assures their success in the community. Our efforts should match and support the fabric of our community. We need to strengthen our partnerships with community organizations that support our youth.

How do you plan to communicate with teachers/parents/community members/students?

If elected, I will be in the schools on a regular basis. The platform of a school board member will allow me to share these experiences with the public. I will be open, honest, and consistent in collecting and relaying this information.

What do you see as current challenges facing public education in our state and our country?

Fighting amongst ourselves over issues outside of our control will only distract us from our end goals. We have enough to worry about in our own community. For us to focus on anything other than what we should be doing is fruitless.

What roles, if any, should districts assume for such societal problems as poverty, hunger, mental health issues, or drug abuse?

Our schools are feeding students twice a day. We have food pantries, clothing closets, and a daycare center. We have therapists who work with students in our buildings. Staff members often use their own money to provide necessities ranging from shoes and coats to feminine hygiene products.

Education is the great equalizer, but kids can’t learn if they are hungry or experiencing hardship. We have these kids 8 hours a day, so we have to make sure that their basic needs are being met.

