Q&A with Sioux City school board candidate Jan George

SIOUX CITY -- Jan George, a retired teacher, is seeking his first term on the Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors.

George, 59, taught at West High for 31 years, teaching government, coaching wrestling and was also a special education teacher for a time. He currently is a substitute teacher.

Originally from Cherokee, Iowa, George has a masters degree in special education. He has three daughters who graduated from the Sioux City schools.

The Journal asked a series of questions to the nine candidates seeking three open seats on the school board.

Jan George Bio Age: 59 Profession: retired teacher Education: Masters in Special Education Hometown: Cherokee, Iowa Family: Wife Doris. Daughters Mikayla, Peyton, Sydney

Why are you running for school board?

During the past 30 plus years of teaching, I have been a part of many new initiatives that were sold as the solution to solve declining academic scores. Yet, we are still in the same boat, dealing with the same struggle. I feel my experience as an educator will benefit the district by asking “The Why Questions” and looking for what will give us the greatest positive impact to the student.

I feel it is my obligation to run, to get involved just as I have preached in my classroom. I feel it is important to give the teachers a voice on the board. Too often their voices have been ignored.

What are some of the strengths about the district?

That’s simple, the teachers and the students. I was once asked by an administrator to describe the faculty of my school. I responded by saying “resilient.” We did not know from one year to the next if the administrator would be back as the door at our school was a revolving one. The students want to be challenged every day by teachers who want to be there and are passionate in what they’re teaching. And financially, the district finances are in good shape with over $70 million of cash on hand.

What are some of the district weaknesses?

Always trying to chase the new shiny item that makes the district look good. The proficiency scores do not reflect the positive impact.

What are the main points you hope to address?

Addressing the low-test scores by working to get reading instruction put back into the middle schools and possibly the high schools. Another area is the retention of teachers and recruitment of graduating education majors. I believe this can be done if the district and the board work to give them the tools and resources they need. Less micromanaging and more investing in their passion.

What particular skills or experiences qualify you to serve as a school board member?

30 plus years of teaching in the Sioux City district. I have a unique perspective of how the district has evolved and in some ways, declined. Many new initiatives that were sold as the solution to solve declining academic scores have not had that impact. We are still in the same boat, dealing with the same struggle.

What do you see as the board’s roles and responsibilities?

I feel the board’s responsibility is to make sure that this school district produces well-rounded students who can succeed and thrive wherever they land. I hope it’s here in Sioux City. And to make sure the teachers are given the tools and resources that will fulfill that responsibility.

What do you think of the current board and how conflict is handled?

I think the current board worked hard to get the financial books in the positive, but only a few of them challenge the norm. Conflict can be a positive if it leads to a consensus. I feel a board member needs to be prepared by doing their own research and asking the “Why” questions.

How can schools address the learning needs of diverse students?

One such practice that was useful in the past was called teaming. This concept allowed teachers to discuss best practices to reach the students and impact them positively. Continued training of all staff in best practices so the teachers and support staff are on the same page to make the biggest positive impact on the individual student.

How do you plan to communication with teachers/parents/community members/students?

I plan on using email and phone calls to stay in contact and to attend the open forums that are held on most Saturdays. I plan to visit school buildings, visit with administrators and teachers, and be available to parents and students who contact me.

What do you see as the current challenges facing public education in our state? In our country?

Lack of funding for state and federal mandated programs. Educational issues made for political theater that are then used to divide the people and weaken the support for public education. Lack of respect and not viewing teachers as professionals, low pay? Lowering of standards for acquiring a Substitute teaching license…

What roles, if any, should districts assume for dealing with such societal problems as poverty, hunger, mental health issues or drug abuse?

The school should be a leader in dealing with the many problems that students have to deal with today. Poverty, hunger, mental health issues and drug abuse impact students on a daily basis and the school may be their only avenue for help. For 8 hours a day for 180 days the school interacts with them and it is there that they can have a positive impact on student and families by getting them access to the tools they need in order to live a positive life.

