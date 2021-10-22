Q&A with Sioux City school board candidate Joshua Potter

SIOUX CITY -- Joshua Potter, the lead pastor at First Assembly of God in Sioux City, is seeking his first term on the Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors.

Potter, 44, studied at Brownsville School of Ministry and Iowa School of Ministry. Originally from Waterloo, Iowa, he and his wife have three children in the Sioux City school district.

The Journal asked a series of questions to the nine candidates seeking three open seats on the school board. Below are Potter's answers to the questions selected for the Journal's print edition. To view additional questions and answers for all the candidates, visit siouxcityjournal.com

Why are you running for school board?

I am running for the school board to bring steady, level-headed leadership to the school board. My wife and I have been actively involved at our kids' school for years. Whether it’s reading in classes, helping with the PTA, running an after-school program on Tuesdays, or helping resource the teachers in any way we can. I believe my leadership experiences and calm demeanor will be a great asset to the board.

What are some of the strengths about the district? What are some of the weaknesses?

We have some amazing families, students, and teachers. We are a very diverse district that is ever expanding and changing. I think Career Academy and College Now are great programs that do help some students. We do a good job of highlighting some of the achievements of our students, but I do think we can do a little bit better in this area.

Some weaknesses that we face are that some students are getting left behind. Students are going from one grade to the next unable to read. Students are graduating, but they are not prepared for their next step. We have a lack of communication that has caused frustration among the teachers and administration. Our teachers are not getting the support they need in their classrooms. Planning time for teachers has been in decline with no solution in sight.

What are the main points you hope to address?

I want to help with communication between teachers and the administration. There seems to be a disconnect between our staff and downtown. Many people feel like we are too administration heavy. I think these things need to be looked at and addressed. I would also like to help with providing our teachers with the support they need. We need in building admin to be able to lead and help cut through all the bureaucracy to get our teachers the support needed to perform at their highest level. I believe more support in the classroom, along with hiring more teachers, will really help some of our students who are falling through the cracks.

What particular skills or experiences qualify you to serve as a school board member?

I have a lot of leadership experience. My job requires me to make difficult decisions regarding finances, relational issues, and collaboration. I have a board at my church, but on a larger level I help to oversee 14 churches in Northwest Iowa. I am on a board of 12 that oversees 125 churches in Iowa with 15,000 adherents. There are a lot of administrative duties, policies, and financial decisions that need to be made for the whole group. I believe that provides me with a unique skill set and ability to collaborate that will benefit the board. My wife is a substitute teacher and the president of the PTA so we are very involved in what’s happening in the school our kids attend. It allows us to hear the hearts of our teachers as well.

What do you see as the board’s roles and responsibilities?

I believe the board helps oversee and help set the vision of our district. The board works with the School Improvement Advisory Committee and the Equity Committee to help look over data and achievement levels that need addressed. The board also sets performance goals and oversight for our superintendent. I believe a healthy board has the families, students, teachers, admin, school board, and superintendent focus on the main priority, providing our students with the best education possible.

What do you think of the current board and how conflict is handled?

I think there is room for improvement. Each board member must work as hard as they can for the best interests of the whole. I think sometimes agendas get in the way of the goal, which is working together to help provide the best education for our students. I think trust needs to be restored and that the board needs to work toward having a healthier relationship with the superintendent. Our community wants to be able to trust that the board is committed to providing oversight of our superintendent, while ensuring our students are getting their chance at their best possible future. The board needs to have open ears to our community members and remember that board members are here to serve the community, not the other way around.

How can schools address the learning needs of diverse students?

We have such a diverse school system. I believe we have over 40 different languages across our district. I believe we translate information sent out into 6 different languages. We need to continue growing in our ESL and ELL staff to meet our future needs. The more diverse our community becomes, the more our school system is going to continue to need to adapt. This isn’t easy, but we must stay as diligent on this as we can so more of our students are not falling through the cracks. This is definitely a challenge, but one that we can continue to grow in and do our best to rise to the challenge.

How do you plan to communication with teachers/parents/community members/students?

I love this community. I have reached out to so many teachers and even administrators on how we can work together to best serve our students. I am a dad with 3 kids in our district. My wife is a substitute so we are constantly building relationships at our kids schools, but also with other teachers we have come to meet. I would love to be able to visit every school during my time and connect with teachers or admin who just want to voice where they are, what their biggest challenges are, and where they are winning. This is one of the things I would really look forward to should I get elected. I would also look forward to community engagement and what we can do to serve this great community. My heart is to serve and have a positive impact on this community.

What do you see as the current challenges facing public education in our state? In our country?

Right now we are having a hard time recruiting and retaining teachers. This isn’t just specific to Iowa, but if we cannot get the teachers or support in the classrooms, we are going to be in big trouble. I think we are making a mistake with a one size fits all system. We need student-based learning initiatives, not more standards. Students learn in so many different ways, and I feel like we are not tapping into the potential our students have because we are trying to check things off of a list. We must not let personal or political agendas seep into our school system. Our goal should always focus on providing the best quality education for our students.

What roles, if any, should districts assume for dealing with such societal problems as poverty, hunger, mental health issues or drug abuse?

We know that 70% of our students are on free or reduced lunch plans. We know many families are struggling, especially due to the pandemic. I am proud that I helped work with the Food Pantry and North High School to start the North High Food Pantry. Teachers saw that there was a need, and they wanted to meet it. I am glad we could help. Poverty presents several challenges to education. That’s why student-based learning and teachers communicating with each other to help serve our students is so key. Mental health is a huge challenge right now. Suicide was on the rise in huge numbers before COVID, and now we know that 2 our of every 3 students have been depressed. We know that 1 out of every 3 has had suicidal thoughts. Our students are more depressed and anxious than ever before in history. This doesn’t even tough the mental health challenges our teachers are facing in their own lives. We must be diligent to help provide healthy environments for students and teachers to have a place to be heard and helped.

