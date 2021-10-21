Q&A with Sioux City school board candidate Michael Bushby

SIOUX CITY -- Michael Bushby, an occupational therapist with UnityPoint Health, is seeking his first term on the Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors.

Bushby, 40, is originally from Indianola, Iowa. He has two children in the Sioux City schools.

The Journal asked a series of questions to the nine candidates seeking three open seats on the school board. Below are Bushby's answers to the questions selected for the Journal's print edition. To view additional questions and answers for all the candidates, visit siouxcityjournal.com

Michael Bushby Bio Age: 40 Profession: Occupational Therapist Education: Bachelor's degree from University of Northern Iowa, Master's degree from St. Ambrose Hometown: Indianola, Iowa Family: Wife Sara, have a daughter Caitlin, 13, and a son Connor, 11.

Why are you running for school board?

In my work as an occupational therapist, my job is to analyze a problem or concern but also stay mindful of the “big picture.” Right now we’re facing learning loss and a pandemic, but the big picture points to problems outside that context. Our students, teachers, and staff need us. It has always been difficult to work in a school, but now more than ever our teachers are asked to provide incredible instruction with an absolute minimum of support. We are short on teachers, on paraprofessionals, on nurses and librarians and counselors. Our students’ test scores, academic skills and mental and physical health suffer as a result. I am running because I know that my expertise in child development, task analysis and evidence-based practice have a purpose in helping our school district be the incredible place we know it can be.

What are some of the strengths about the district? What are some of the weaknesses?

My kids have been blessed with some incredible teachers. I never thought I’d see a principal so loved that kids would run and hug them; it was certainly never my experience. The people who see your children each day prove their passion, expertise and heart every day. But they are not well supported. I am concerned when I see our district roll out new initiatives like the International Baccalaureate program or the Cluster Grouping model in our schools, but not give those programs the support necessary to make them successful. That wastes the time and talents of our teachers and students, not to mention the waste of taxpayer dollars. In short, we are rich in talented educators, have ample cash reserves and a big, diverse district. However, we struggle to serve our diverse students as is evident in the disparity between white and non-white students, our ELL learners, and our students with special needs.

What are the main points you hope to address?

First, I want to work with the administration and the SCEA to make the necessary adjustments to wages, benefits and work culture to ensure that we stop losing quality educators to our neighboring districts. Secondly, I want to specifically focus on student achievement. Our Iowa Assessment scores are poor, and our non-white students are disproportionately represented in our non-proficient students. Lastly, I want to address the working relationship between the board, administration, and teachers. I don’t feel there is a healthy dynamic there, and the balance of power has shifted in such a way that teachers don’t feel heard or empowered, and the parents, taxpayers and other stakeholders are fed a constant stream of “feel good stories” while ignoring the real problems and challenges faced by this district. That problem only gets solved when we demand data. My teachers taught me to show my work, to show evidence for my arguments, and to critically analyze information to determine its worth. We ask our students to learn these skills; it is time we lead by example and demonstrate their real-world utility.

What particular skills or experiences qualify you to serve as a school board member?

I interact daily with school-aged children in this district. My training as an occupational therapist taught me to critically appraise difficulties and deficits in the context of seeing the whole child. My advanced degrees taught me the value of critical thinking, and of actual research and systematic analysis. But more importantly, I am a dad. I have a vested interest in the Sioux City School District being excellent, because they will help shape the lives of my children. To that end, I have been extremely involved in this district as a private citizen. I have attended meetings frequently, talked extensively with teachers, administrators and staff, and have always led with the question “How can I help?” I will bring that same energy and conviction to my role as a school board director.

What do you see as the board’s roles and responsibilities?

Our role in the school board is to facilitate the best possible educational experience possible. We do that by carefully balancing our resources, and making sure that we get the best return on investment possible for every dime spent by the district. It is not enough to simply say that we implement great programs. We have to demonstrate to the student, the teacher, the parent, and the taxpayer that their money is being well spent. Transparency in that department will improve trust, ensure accountability, and open critical lines of dialogue that often remain closed due to apathy, ignorance, or simply not knowing where to start.

What do you think of the current board and how conflict is handled?

I was brought up to believe that conflict was not necessarily a negative experience. Only by testing our beliefs can we truly reveal their flaws and grow. However, as I continue to read of growing turmoil throughout the state and the country of partisan politics causing incivility within the context of school board meetings, I stand emphatically against that type of conflict. If concerned citizens come to voice their opinions, it is the duty of the school board to listen and carefully consider their words. However, to those individuals whose only aim is to bully, harass, intimidate and threaten duly elected volunteers whose only job is to help the kids of this district, my message is simple. You are not welcome.

How can schools address the learning needs of diverse students?

Unsurprisingly, this school board candidate believes in the power of education. Our primary purpose is to educate the children of this community, but as I know from my own profession, sometimes the best way to help a child is to partner with, learn from, and also educate their caregivers. Our teachers know how to teach us as well as they teach our kids. I had the opportunity to be educated a few years ago on why Common Core math was not the absolute mess that it looked like to my untrained eyes. In a very short time, a very knowledgeable teacher gave me the information I needed to believe in the methodology. Our teachers and staff possess the understanding to communicate the value of what they do on almost any subject, and we as a district have the resources to distribute that communication much more effectively. In short, we reach out, we humble ourselves and listen, and we adapt.

How do you plan to communication with teachers/parents/community members/students?

It is certainly not enough to sit back and wait for interested parties to reach me. Upon receiving the school board meeting agenda, I plan to share the information publicly as I don’t think many people check the school district website for that information. I will actively invite interested parties. I will also hold virtual “office hours” for individuals to contact me, using not only email but also livestreaming options like Facebook Live and Youtube. In this day and age we have unprecedented access to our constituents, and we have to be willing to use modern tools to reach our interested parties. One thing I promise, though; I will never subject you to a TikTok dance challenge.

What do you see as the current challenges facing public education in our state? In our country?

The problems in our state have been largely legislative. The butchering of collective bargaining hurt our teacher populations. The abundance of DCA’s takes the focus of our children and our teachers off of content and onto constant meaningless benchmarking. As much as I love data, we can’t *only* test kids. We have to spend most of our time teaching them, not asking them to prove they’ve been taught. I am also concerned, nationwide, about lowering of educational standards and historical revisionism. There are factual, verifiable events within the history of this country that are being ignored, or even denied. The old saying is that “if you don’t know where you came from, you can’t know where you’re going.” That holds true for our historical context. I am proud of my heritage and my country, but that does not require that we be blind to our past or current failings, nor does it mean that we shouldn’t try to be better every day.

What roles, if any, should districts assume for dealing with such societal problems as poverty, hunger, mental health issues or drug abuse?

To educate a child, you have to start with a child who is ready to educate. An estimated 3500 kids in our district experience food insecurity. That’s 13.3% of our student population. How can we expect children whose basic needs are not met to be exceptional learners? How can we ask the community to support and care about the schools if we don’t prove our devotion to meeting kids’ basic needs? I have spoken already about the shortage of staff in this district. Without an adequate number of counselors, I promise you that needy children will continue to slip through the cracks and as long as that happens, our test scores will continue to suffer, our teachers and students’ morale will continue to suffer, and we will not be the excellent school district we want to be. We can’t do it alone, however. I believe strongly in community partnership and will actively reach out to community resources to help us in this regard.

