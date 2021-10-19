Q&A with Sioux City school board candidate Perla Alarcon-Flory

SIOUX CITY -- Perla Alarcon-Flory is the only incumbent running for the three open seats on the Sioux City School District Board of Directors. She has served on the board for eight years.

Alarcon-Flory, 46, is the owner of Perla Alarcon-Flory LLC Language Services. Originally from Guerrero, Mexico, she has a degree in international relations.

She has two children in the Sioux City schools and one who graduated.

Why are you running for school board?

I believe in the promise of education, in the blessing that it brings to individuals, families, communities and nations. I want to make sure the children of Sioux City continue to have access to the best education possible. Education is an investment in our future. This work is life changing, and impacts generations.

What are some of the strengths about the district?

Our greatest asset is our people! Our diversity. We have amazing children, extraordinary employees, great programs and a myriad of opportunities: 6 specialty elementary schools, exploratory areas in middle schools, the VIBE Virtual Academy, the Career Academies. We have Special Education, Talented and Gifted, English as a Second Language, Fine Arts and Athletic programs to serve all our students.

We have 21st century buildings, and great partnerships with institutions of higher education and our business community. And, have I said phenomenal people?!

What are some of the weaknesses?

70% low socio-economic status, we have students with lots of needs.

What are the main points you hope to address?

We have a lot of work to do in order to recover from COVID offering the academic and socio-emotional supports that our students need. We must implement a solid plan in order to mitigate and remediate learning loss.

We must nurture our workforce, strengthen our socio-emotional supports for them, and we need to review our compensation structure in order to be more competitive, attracting and retaining the best and the brightest for all our employee groups. They do truly matter.

What particular skills or experiences qualify you to serve as a school board member?

I have served on the boards of many organizations. And I have served on the Sioux City Community Schools Board of Education with dedication, with integrity for the past 8 years.

I am always willing to learn, to listen, to educate myself. I base my decisions on facts, data.

My interpersonal skills, my empathy, my ability to talk and connect with our students, parents and guardians, teachers, paraprofessionals, interpreters, counselors, administrative assistants, nurses, bus drivers, food service workers, principals, administrators, community members, etc.

My ability to connect needs and resources, and to see how things interconnect. A decision will always have a domino effect and needs to be analyzed from different angles.

What do you see as the board’s roles and responsibilities?

The promise of public education is for every child to succeed.

As locally elected leaders, school boards must set expectations for educational equity, ensuring that each child is given supports and interventions based on need.

Discriminatory practices, barriers, prejudices, and beliefs must be identified and eradicated.

Leaders must hold themselves accountable, examine policies and practices, allocate resources according to student need, support rigorous curriculum and instruction, and engagement of families and communities.

What do you think of the current board and how conflict is handled?

Each member needs to act with decorum, with respect, with dignity, for self and others.

How can schools address the learning needs of diverse students?

We have a treasure in our hands, children. Our students come from 60 different countries. We have more than 40 languages -- diverse cultures.

We must acknowledge and value the diverse experiences in our classrooms, continue offering all the variety of programs the district has, responding to the individual needs of each one of our students and families.

How do you plan to communicate with teachers/parents/community members/students?

Personally, I take calls, emails, text, instant messages, I even meet with people in person.

I always try to respond, to investigate, to find a solution.

As for the District, we have an incredible communications department that is constantly improving practices.

When a message is sent, we receive a phone call on our cellphone, phone call on our home phone, a phone call on our work phone, a text message and an email at the same time!!! They also utilize social network platforms.

The notifications go out in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Oromo, Somalian and Tigrinya.

And we always find interpreters and translators to communicate in other languages.

But there is always room for improvement.

What do you see as the current challenges facing public education in our state? In our country?

In Iowa, continue advocating for:

Local control.

Student Equity State and District Cost Per Pupil.

Adequate Funding through State Supplemental Assistance

Limit Educational Savings Accounts

Early Childhood Education

Expanded Support for English Language Learners

Expanded Support for Mental Health Funding

In our country, Shortage in employees across the country and across all industries, including education.

What roles, if any, should districts assume for dealing with such societal problems as poverty, hunger, mental health issues or drug abuse?

Education. Preparing our kids for the real word is critical.

Our Advance Placement and Dual Credit classes, and our 37 pathways to post-secondary education and careers, integrating core academic knowledge with technical/occupational training are taking our students to the next level. Our graduates are earning high school and college credits, at no cost to students or parents, at the same time. They can graduate with a solid plan for their future. – Give our youth the tools to be self-reliant, overcoming poverty, hunger.

The partnership with parents, guardians, is vital!!

The partnerships with religious and civic organizations, and government agencies, with our community, is essential for the success of our children.

