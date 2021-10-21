Q&A with Sioux City school board candidate Shaun Broyhill

SIOUX CITY -- Shaun Broyhill is making his fourth bid for the Sioux City school board.

Broyhill won a board seat in his first try in 2013, but, before his first meeting, he resigned from the board, citing a 120-day jail sentence for violating probation on a misdemeanor theft charge from 2002 in northeast Nebraska.

He then lost in the 2017 and 2019 elections for the non-partisan school board. He also came up short as a Republican candidate for an Iowa House seat in 2016.

Broyhill, 42, is a senior software engineer at Wells Enterprises in Le Mars. He has a variety of degrees including a doctorate of education in educational psychology from Regent University. Originally from Sioux City, he has one child in the district and one who graduated.

The Journal asked a series of questions to the nine candidates seeking three open seats on the school board. Below are Broyhill's answers to the questions selected for the Journal's print edition. To view additional questions and answers for all the candidates, visit siouxcityjournal.com

Shaun Broyhill Age: 42 Profession: Senior software engineer, Wells Enterprises, Le Mars Education: Associate's degree, Santa Monica College; Bachelor's of Science in Computer Science degree, Briar Cliff University; Masters of Science degree in Human Computer Interaction/Cognitive Psychology, Iowa State University; Doctorate of Education in Educational Psychology, Regent University Hometown: Sioux City Family: Wife and 2 children, including a third grader at Unity Elementary and one who is out of school

Why are you running for school board?

I am a sixth-generation Siouxland native who takes pride in our community. I love the area, our citizens, and I want to do everything I can to see that we succeed. This starts with our children- I have worked tirelessly to help our community become successful beyond the classroom through several educational programs I fund and support.

However, when I see our students struggle with the basics of reading, writing, and arithmetic, all while our board and administration focuses on other agendas, this leads me to believe that we as a district are failing our students. I want to bring to the board a renewed focus and vision to stop focusing on graduation rates, but instead, focus on getting students the skills they need in the real world, which requires a proficiency in reading, writing, and arithmetic.

What are some of the strengths about the district? What are some of the weaknesses?

I believe one of our biggest strengths in the district is that we have excellent teachers and support staff that truly care for their students and their success. Yet this also ties into one of the biggest weaknesses we have as a district- we are handcuffing these valuable people by having a grossly overinflated bureaucracy with too much administration. There is too much focus on policies and procedures that are in place to either promote personal initiatives or agendas, or by administrators that attempt to dictate how our teachers teach within the classroom. We need to start cutting the fat and return the trust back to the teachers and staff and let them do what they do best. As the front line to our students, they alone know the best approach on a child-by-child basis, and we need to give more power back our valuable staff members.

What are the main points you hope to address?

There is one main point that I hope to address as a board member- we need to stop focusing on graduation rates and return the focus to helping our students be successful beyond graduation. For too long we have graded our administration's performance on how many diplomas are handed out.

Recently our district ranked 288th out of 330 districts in Iowa due to approaching nearly 50% levels of non-proficiency in reading, writing, and arithmetic. We need to reverse this trend and start holding our superintendent and administration accountable for these results. We need to put their feet to the fire when they fail to perform. We need to work with the administration as a board and return the primary focus of our children’s education to the basics of reading, writing, and arithmetic. If we are not successful at this, then as a board we are failing our entire community.

What particular skills or experiences qualify you to serve as a school board member?

I have three different skills sets that qualify me to be a school board member.

1. I have received graduate education in both educational technology and psychology, at both the Masters and Doctorate level. At conferences I have presented original research work in successful ways to implement technology to students to increase performance in reading comprehension and mathematics.

2. I have served on several boards, including serving in the capacity as a co-chair of the board. This experience as a board member for major organizations, including one that spanned 39 counties in Iowa, will assist me in being an effective board member.

3. I have worked professionally in both highly technical and leadership positions, managing budgets that exceed $10 million. This will help me be an effective board member in establishing leadership on the board and assisting in creating an effective budget with the board annually.

What do you see as the board’s roles and responsibilities?

The board’s role and responsibility are to establish the vision and goals for the district, and then to set the standard for the performance of these goals and vision to the district’s superintendent and administration. The board is the voice of the community, and they need to relay that voice when determining the vision, goals, and establishment of standards.

As a board, we also need to ensure that we hold both the superintendent and the administration (through the superintendent) accountable through evaluation and supervision for these standards. When the board sees variations to these goals and standards, it is their responsibility to provide additional clarity, guidance, and further direction to ensure the superintendent and administration realigns with the vision and goals.

Finally, it is the board's responsibility to complete a financial budget for the school district, and to be good stewards of the community’s tax dollars.

What do you think of the current board and how conflict is handled?

As a parent and community member I have been concerned with how conflict has been handled at recent meetings. We have had several meetings regarding hot topic issues that can be trigger points for many in the community. I do not think it is the place of any board member to scold or insult any speaker or member of the community in these meetings, and unfortunately this has occurred by several board members in these meetings.

I believe every person in our community has the right to speak to the board, and if that language is not threatening violence their voice should be heard. Board members should not speak down to speakers just because they have a different viewpoint. And board members need to understand that people are passionate on what they are speaking of and are relaying their emotions, and to not respond to these speakers with adversity.

How can schools address the learning needs of diverse students?

Teachers have a huge challenge with the broad range of languages that are spoken by students and community members today. We cannot expect teachers to learn to communicate in up to 40 different languages, and we cannot hold back our students due to having to create curriculum for 40 different languages.

When working with students that speak languages other than English, we need to ensure that we have the staff available to help transition these students into being able to perform their studies in English. This can be done through various methods such as tutoring or group curriculum with the end goal of getting students proficient in English. This needs to be done so that our teachers can remain focused on teaching what is necessary, all while ensuring no students in the classroom fall behind in subject matter due to teachers having to create multi-language support for lessons.

How do you plan to communication with teachers/parents/community members/students?

I think as a board we need to find better ways to communicate with the community, and as a unified group. Not everyone communicates the same way- for example, some people prefer communication by email, while other letters. Regardless of the method, I believe we need to go above and beyond and ensure that constant communication is going out to the community on the agendas, meetings, decisions, and more as it relates to the board. Not every parent has the time to track down and research various meetings and decisions by the board, so I would push for communication to be given to the community at large through various channels each time the board has business to ensure as much transparency as possible.

What do you see as the current challenges facing public education in our state? In our country?

I think one of the big challenges both nationwide and at the state level is that we are trying to centralize and standardize education with systems such as common core and forgetting that no two children are alike. Different states and locales may have different educational needs, and by attempting to standardize our education those needs are going to the wayside.

COVID-19 has also provided a significant challenge to our education system, and it has caused us to need to adapt to ensure that our children are not left behind in the aftermath. This again comes down to evaluating the needs as a district- we need to ensure that our primary focus of educating our children remain our top priority, and that we do not succumb to ideologies or agendas that cause us to lose focus on that priority.

What roles, if any, should districts assume for dealing with such societal problems as poverty, hunger, mental health issues or drug abuse?

The school districts primary focus needs to remain on the education of its students. While in the classroom, the school needs to ensure that they provide a safe space for a child to achieve their academic potential. There are many issues that are hotbed topics in today’s political world, but it is important that as a district, the administration, teachers, and all school staff remain non-partisan and instead promote critical thinking to allow students to formulate their own opinions and ideas about societal issues.

