Quad-City schools respond to historic nationwide learning losses in math, reading

Local school districts have worked to address nationwide academic slides and other achievement gaps through measures like increased interventions and re-imagining frameworks for academic support.

The 2022 findings from the National Assessment of Educational Progress uncovered historic declines in student performance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year marks the first congressionally-mandated NAEP assessment - administered by the National Center for Education Statistics - since 2019, providing one of the first comprehensive studies on the pandemic’s impact on nationwide learning.

To several Quad-City school districts, the decline was evident — particularly in math.

The NAEP assesses math and reading scores every two years in its “The Nation’s Report Card," sampling fourth and eighth-grade data to provide a broad overview of national and statewide trends, also considering factors such as student demographics.

Here’s an overview of The Nation’s Report Card findings for Iowa and Illinois:

Iowa and Illinois Nation's Report Card Data Iowa The average math score for fourth graders was 240, five points above the nationwide average for public school students and one point above the average score in 2019

The average reading score for fourth graders was 218, two points above the nationwide average for public school students and three points below the average score in 2019

The average math score for eighth graders was 277, four points above the nationwide average for public school students and five points below the average score in 2019

The average reading score for eighth graders was 260, one point above the nationwide average for public school students and two points below the average score in 2019 Illinois The average math score for fourth graders was 237, two points above the nationwide average for public school students and directly aligning with its average score in 2019

The average reading score for fourth graders was 218, two points above the nationwide average for public school students and directly aligning with its average score in 2019

The average math score for eighth graders was 275, two points above the nationwide average for public school students and eight points below the average score in 2019

The average reading score for eighth graders was 262, three points above the nationwide average for public school students and three points below the average score in 2019

North Scott schools saw the greatest impact on math, prompting the district to employ math-specific interventionists for the first time this year.

“We hired math interventionists from our junior high down through the elementary level for all of our buildings,” superintendent Joe Stutting said. “That’ll provide extra interventions for our students who have those gaps.”

Like most Iowa public schools, the district adheres to a Multi-Tiered Systems of Support curriculum to differentiate instruction and support students who may be struggling in the classroom.

“We’ve added to it, because of the ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) money, we’ve been able to do more support and intervention time for students within math,” Stutting said, adding that the district will prioritize its ESSER money toward “closing the gaps” before the funding expires in June 2024.

“All of our money from this point forward is applied to reading interventionists, nurse’s time and math interventionists,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is not have a complete fall off that cliff for the 2024-25 school year; one area we’ve targeting to make more sustainable is our math interventions.”

Still, given ESSER is a one-time funding stream, Stutting notes potential challenges when looking to bounce back from prior federal support.

“The U.S. and Iowa have invested in reading support for years,” he said. “COVID gave us the chance to add the same kind of support for math … We’ve already positioned ourselves to sustain three of the six positions."

Though math has historically lacked a funding source to bolster interventions, Stutting hopes to sustain three more math interventionists to continue the needed support.

Rock Island-Milan superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence said his schools also saw greater losses in math, prompting the district to implement instructional coaches and have revise its MTSS.

“We don't have a concrete number, however we’ve adjusted our budget as we evaluated the rate of investment (for interventions) and have used local, state, and federal funds to target identified areas,” he said.

Also through federal emergency funding, Moline-Coal Valley schools have hired over 30 academic recovery teachers to serve the district for two years. Aside from providing more individualized, targeted support, this investment has also helped lower some class sizes and assist with further assessments.

The district says the investment has paid dividends in terms of the student academic recovery process.

Looking at Measures of Academic Progress Assessment scores from spring 2022, Moline-Coal Valley K-8 graders actually made significant gains in math and reading — approximately 70 percent of elementary students met their growth goals in math and approximately 63 percent met their growth goals in reading.

Aside from typical standards-based assessments, North Scott also uses The Numeracy Project – an evidence-based tool that helps schools identify and develop students’ understanding of numbers.

“That’s another way we assess kids to address the standards in which they’re short and apply the appropriate interventions to help close those gaps,” Stutting said.

Targeted support & continued improvement

Despite achievement scores slipping across all demographics, the NAEP found widened racial disparities and further studies found greater losses among low-income student populations.

These nationwide findings were reflective in Bettendorf's 2021-2022 Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress scores — Black middle and high-school students saw lower proficiency rates, namely in math.

According to Bettendorf director of curriculum and instruction Jayme Olson, the district’s strategic plan “Priority 3” focuses on student accessibility and learning for all – specifically aiming toward its Black, Hispanic/Latino and special education student groups.

“We’ve got to dig deep on ‘How are we not reaching them, what other things do we need to put in place?’” Olson said, presenting the data to the school board on Oct. 20. “The status quo of what we’ve been doing isn’t making the gains we need to see, so we need to be reflective and work to see what those changes need to be.”

To assist with culturally-responsive teaching and academic support, Rock Island-Milan schools have deployed a "Cultural Quotient" Team.

“The district’s strategic plan embeds these CQ elements throughout all priority areas,” Dr. Lawrence said.

Stutting saw the biggest hit among his own low-income population.

“It’s not hard to understand why math had a bigger impact than reading. While many homes have reading material, most homes don’t have math material,” he said. “When things got shut down and when students were online, they didn’t have those kinds of resources.”

Looking at reading, experts often use third-grade as a benchmark to gauge literacy proficiency. Though he wasn't "shocked" to see math take a greater hit, Stutting acknowledged how the pandemic likely impacted reading proficiency across all districts.

“We teach to read through third grade, and then we read to learn after that,” he said. “So we had a group that was still trying to read in a pandemic, and was really impacted by that.”

Similarly, Davenport students in early elementary and middle school suffered the greatest learning losses, according to interim director of teaching and learning Dr. Cindy Lewis.

Davenport schools partnered with the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency to enact district and building-level continuous improvement plans to address performance declines and achievement gaps. Throughout this process, district officials and partners have gathered feedback from building principals — with a specific focus on its at-risk programming.

“Building teams work collaboratively to review data, set goals, determine high leverage actions to impact the goal areas. Evaluation of the results is an ongoing process throughout the year,” Lewis said.

Dr. Lewis said the district's continuous improvement plans are data-driven and based on early literacy and social, emotional and behavioral health priority areas.

“Diagnostic assessments and interventions are conducted to address individual needs of each student at the elementary level for early literacy success,” she said.

Additionally, each Davenport elementary building allocates early-literacy support time based on student needs and 95 percent of the district's MTSS core literacy resources go towards early literacy.

To encourage student growth among its minority populations, Davenport schools adopted four key school leadership practices: “Cultivate educator mindsets that support student success,” “Use assessment data to drive decision making for student improvement,” “Prioritize the needs of the whole child” and “Promote a positive school environment.”

“Teachers must have high expectations for students and believe that all students, regardless of background or circumstances, can achieve at high levels,” Dr. Lewis said of the first practice.

Moving forward & NAEP background

Moving forward, many feel this year's historic NAEP results make clear that schools must address the “long-standing and systemic shortcomings of our education system,” as remarked by Los Angeles school superintendent Alberto Carvalho, a member of the National Assessment Governing Board, which sets the policies for the test.

Still, future assessments will show if school district investments towards these pandemic-illuminated learning gaps will pay off.

Circling back to North Scott, which offered in person, hybrid and online learning during the pandemic—Stutting said he saw differences across all three models.

Still, he's hopeful moving forward.

“Data is already showing that we’re seeing the turnaround we want to see,” Stutting said, adding that alleviating the teacher shortage is another factor contributing to the larger issue.

Educational researchers collaborated to analyze the 2022 NAEP findings. Harvard economist Thomas Kane and Stanford sociologist Sean Reardon converted 2019 and 2022 state test scores into a common metric called a “grade-level equivalent.” Following this model, if a district was one grade level below the national reading average in 2019, then was two grade levels below in 2022—losing the equivalent of one year in reading.

Some key takeaways from this study included:

Achievement losses varied significantly among districts in the same state

School systems serving low-income students saw the biggest drops in learning levels

Urban districts saw larger losses in math compared to those in rural, suburban or town districts

State achievement losses were larger in districts that spent more time in remote learning instruction during the 2020-21 school year; however, school closures did not appear to be the primary factor driving these losses.

