Raise for Sioux City Schools superintendent Gausman moves his salary near $250K

Board member Dan Greenwell voted against the contract, saying he could not support a section providing a severance payout of perhaps multiple years, if the contract ends before three years.

"It is awfully rich," Greenwell said.

Counting insurance benefits, an annuity and a car allowance, the total cost of Gausman's compensation package exceeds $300,000, according to a Journal analysis.

Gausman, who was the 2014 Iowa Superintendent of the Year, has been with the Sioux City district since 2008.

Last year, the pay raise for Gausman was approved as part of the meeting consent agenda. This time, it was on the discussion agenda portion, where board members could directly comment, and extended questioning by Greenwell resulted in the conversation going on for 45 minutes.

A motion by Greenwell to delay the contract approval to an August board meeting failed, and a second vote to approve it followed shortly thereafter at the two-hour mark of the Monday meeting.