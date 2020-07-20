Raise for Sioux City Schools superintendent Gausman moves his salary near $250K

SIOUX CITY -- The salary for Sioux City School District Superintendent Paul Gausman is nearing $250,000, after approval Monday of a 2.25% raise in his pay and benefits package for the 2020-21 year.
The Sioux City School Board on a 6-1 vote approved a contract extension for Gausman. The board in recent years has typically annually approved a series of rolling three-year contracts, with one additional year extending the expiration date each time.
The new contract indeed covers three years, running through 2022-23. The salary for the current year will be $248,646.
The board members had previously used a closed session to discuss the performances of the administration.
The school board said that Gausman succeeded beyond their metrics, gaining a positive evaluation by the board in the six required leadership standards for Iowa school administrators.
In a memo attached to the contract proposal, specific examples of Gausman’s work included steps to implement new preschool and International Baccalaureate programs, growth of the career academy with specialty courses, steps toward building a new Hunt Elementary School, and meeting with parent and community groups.
"Dr. Gausman exhibited strong response to the Global Pandemic for our entire organization, including thorough communication with all stakeholder groups," the memo said.
Board member Dan Greenwell voted against the contract, saying he could not support a section providing a severance payout of perhaps multiple years, if the contract ends before three years.
"It is awfully rich," Greenwell said.
Counting insurance benefits, an annuity and a car allowance, the total cost of Gausman's compensation package exceeds $300,000, according to a Journal analysis.
Gausman, who was the 2014 Iowa Superintendent of the Year, has been with the Sioux City district since 2008.
Last year, the pay raise for Gausman was approved as part of the meeting consent agenda. This time, it was on the discussion agenda portion, where board members could directly comment, and extended questioning by Greenwell resulted in the conversation going on for 45 minutes.
A motion by Greenwell to delay the contract approval to an August board meeting failed, and a second vote to approve it followed shortly thereafter at the two-hour mark of the Monday meeting.
One city resident, Chad Krastel, a parent who has been critical of the leadership of Gausman since last year, told board members he opposed the contract.
"He is the most paid government employee in this city," Krastel said.
A year ago, Gausman’s contract extension included a nearly 2% raise in salary, setting his annual pay to $243,175 for 2019-20.
In July 2018, with the Sioux City district facing tight finances, the school board accepted Gausman's recommendation to keep his annual salary at $238,523 for the 2018-19 school year.
