Regents approve $1B budget for university, hold tuition flat for 2022-23

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved a $1 billion operating budget for 2022-23 on Thursday that holds tuition flat for the second straight academic year.

Reflecting a 1.3% increase in spending over the previous year – a $12.8 million bump – NU President Ted Carter said the budget also makes investments in several areas prioritized by the university.

“We stuck to a plan we built two years ago shortly before COVID hit, a plan that called for conservative fiscal planning so we can focus our resources on the areas that have the biggest impact like student affordability, faculty competitiveness and other strategic priorities,” Carter told regents.

The budget plan approved by the board increases the annual household income qualification for the Nebraska Promise program, which allows students to attend an NU campus tuition-free, from $60,000 to $65,000.

It also injects $10 million more funding into the salary pool for faculty at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, covers an expected increase in health insurance premiums and pays for core operations in new programs previously approved by the board.

“And we are doing it without passing these costs on to our students,” Carter said.

At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, NU approved a plan to cut $48 million in operational expenses, which allowed the university to hold the line on tuition for two straight years.

Carter said the tuition freeze is especially important as inflation has caused price increases for Nebraska families.

“Prices for just about everything are going up, but not tuition at the University of Nebraska,” Carter said.

Regents lauded the budget brought forward by administrators on Thursday.

Omaha Regent Elizabeth O’Connor said NU’s budget reflected a proactive approach during the pandemic, as many institutions were reacting, and indicated Nebraskans could have faith in the leadership of the state’s public university system.

“It demonstrates the university’s commitment to lean toward the future,” O’Connor said. “It focuses on the core purposes of the University of Nebraska; offering accessible, high-quality education to all Nebraskans and preparing a future workforce.”

Lincoln Regent Tim Clare said keeping tuition increases small and predictable is “the hallmark of good management,” and said the budget keeps students and their families, faculty and staff at the center of its focus.

“It is what Nebraskans have come to expect from the University of Nebraska, and we should all be proud of that expectation and rising to meet it time and time again,” Clare said.

While tuition will remain flat, students at the university system’s three undergraduate campuses will pay more in student fees for the 2022-23 school year.

According to Carter, the increases to the Fund B student fees – which can pay debt service, staff salaries or facility maintenance – will be used to boost mental health services on campus, and were requested and vetted by student government associations before being presented to regents.

At UNL, students can expect to pay an additional $15 per semester for the 2022-23 school year, an increase equal to 2.5%. Total Fund B student fees at UNL will total $619 for students enrolled in more than seven credit hours.

UNL Student Regent Jacob Drake called the increase “fiscally responsible” and said it will help ensure students are adequately supported.

University of Nebraska at Omaha students will also pay 2.5% more in student fees for the coming year. The $12 increase per semester brings the total student fee amount to $500.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney will increase student fees 2.3% per student, or $10 per semester. Fund B student fees at UNK will total $438.

“Students have spoken up about mental health on campuses for the last couple of years now,” UNK Student Regent Emily Saadi said. “Taking an actionable step to provide those services for them is really, really important.”

Student fees at the University of Nebraska Medical Center will not change.

The increases were passed 7-0 by the board, but Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus urged students to look and see where they might cut fees in the future.

“I’m a 100% advocate that we need more mental health support,” Pillen said, “but I would encourage you as leaders on your campuses, when you start looking at student fees, to clean the closet out. There are probably things that are being paid for that very few students need or desire anymore.”

In other business, regents approved a 4% increase to the budget of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis. The total budget for the college will grow to $4.8 million.

UNL will build a Feedlot Innovation Center at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead. The $7.5 million facility will conduct research on growing and finishing cattle at a commercial scale as part of the Integrated Beef Systems Initiative.

The board also gave approval to the creation of a data science major at UNL. The program is a joint effort between the Department of Mathematics in the College of Arts and Sciences, the Department of Statistics in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, and the School of Computing in the College of Engineering.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0