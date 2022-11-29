Regents will consider room and board rate hikes for NU residence halls

Room and board rates for on-campus residence halls across the University of Nebraska system will increase for the next three years under a proposal set to go before the Board of Regents on Dec. 2.

At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, increases to operating expenses means room and board rates for standard double-occupancy rooms will go up 3% annually through the 2025-26 school year.

Students living in a double room and purchasing an all-access meal plan at UNL can expect to pay $12,644 next year. That cost will increase to $13,023 in 2024-25 and $13,413 in 2025-26.

According to the meeting agenda, the proposed rates “will generate the income required to cover obligations while managing the cost to students.”

UNL is projecting increases to employee compensation, utility costs, food, supplies, as well as other operating expenses, while covering the debt service on those facilities.

The cost of room and board and a standard meal plan will also go up 3% at the University of Nebraska at Kearney over the next three years.

A basic room and daily meal plan will cost $11,436 in 2023-24; $11,780 in 2024-25; and $12,134 in 2025-26.

After holding room and board rates steady for three years during the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Nebraska at Omaha will raise the cost of living on campus by 3.4% next year and 3.5% in each of the subsequent two years.

The cost of various plans differ by housing complex and whether or not the student has a nine-month or 12-month contract.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the Varner Hall boardroom at 3835 Holdrege St.

Other business on the regents' agenda:

* Regents will also consider a 20-month agreement with the City of Lincoln to provide StarTran bus service routes between UNL campuses.

The $4.6 million contract paid for through student fees would have two optional one-year extensions.

* The Dec. 2 meeting will also be the last for two regents.

Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus will step down from the board before he is sworn in as Nebraska’s 41st governor in January.

Pillen won election to the Board of Regents in 2012 and was reelected in 2018. When he vacates the District 3 seat representing northeast Nebraska, there will be two years left on his term.

And Regent Bob Phares of North Platte, the current board chair, will preside over his final meeting. The longtime District 7 regent has represented western Nebraska on the board since 2006.

The board will honor Phares at the meeting and award him the title of “regent emeritus.”

Regent-elect Kathy Wilmot of Beaver City will succeed Phares at the board’s first meeting of 2023, which is scheduled for Feb. 10.