Reports: Michaelson raises double any competitor, Broyhill spends more than $3,700 in Sioux City school board election

SIOUX CITY – Bob Michaelson has outraised and Shaun Broyhill has out-spent each of the nine candidates running for the Sioux City school board.

Michaelson’s campaign has raised almost double the next highest competitor. Michaelson’s campaign received donations of $4,045 with most donations $100 or less, as of Thursday.

Shaun Broyhill has the most self-loaned funding at $2,000 and the most total expenditure at $3,752.21.

All school board members are required to submit an accounting of their campaign finances, including donations, loans and expenditures, five days prior to the election. Campaigns that raise less than $1,000 do not have to submit disclosure forms.

Here is a breakdown of each candidate's financing as reported in their disclosure forms:

Shaun Broyhill received contributions of $3,752.21 through Oct. 28, including $2,000 he self-loaned. Broyhill also gave $1,200 of in-kind contributions to his campaign for campaign signs.

A majority of Broyhill’s $3,283.83 expenses went towards the purchase of a voter list. The purchase of checks, postcards, mailers and radio ads made up the remaining expenses. His campaign reported $468.38 remaining cash on hand at the end of the period.

Jan George received contributions of $2,520 through Oct. 28, including $290 he self-loaned and $100 from his brother Karl George.

George has received an endorsement and $300 donation from the Western Iowa Labor Federation. School Board member Dan Greenwell’s wife, Gyna, also donated $300 to George’s campaign.

George’s $1,984.67 in expenses went towards campaign signs, advertising and bank charges for checks. His campaign reported $535.33 cash on hand at the end of the period.

Amanda Gibson received $1,655 in contributions through Oct. 28, $100 self funded and $50 from her cousin Amy Nilles.

She reported zero expenditures.

Bob Michaelson received $4,045 in contributions through Oct. 28.

His campaign spent $1,367.29 on advertising and campaign merchandise. He reported $2,677.71 remaining cash on hand at the end of the period.

Joshua Potter received $1,905 in contributions through Oct. 28, $100 self-funded and $200 from his broth-in-law Grady Keil.

His $825.44 in expenses were spent on campaign signs and advertising. Potter reported 41,079.56 remaining cash on hand at the end of the period.

Perla Alarcon-Flory, Chad Krastel, Michael Bushby, Arthur Ryan Baker have not submitted final disclosure reports.

