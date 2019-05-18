SIOUX CITY -- A May 15 banquet was held at Leeds Elementary School to honor retirees leaving the Sioux City School District at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
A district release said the retiring workers combined for more than 1,000 years of work in teaching and other positions.
The following individuals worked in the district for more than 10 years. They are listed in order of tenure.
• Charles Praster, Building Service Technician at West Middle, 42 years
• Cynthia Bennett, Teacher at Leeds Elementary, 40 years
• Timothy Schmitt, Energy Services Technician, 40 years
• Gail Haight, Guidance Counselor at East Middle, 37 years
• Lucinda Bowers, Teacher at Perry Creek Elementary, 36 years
• Susan Jordan, Teacher at Morningside Elementary, 35 years
• Mark Bales, Environmental service/HVAC technician, 34 years
• Elizabeth Sturgeon, Teacher at North Middle, 34 years
• Mary Miller, Second grade teacher at Perry Creek, 33 years
• Roxanne Hutchinson, Teacher at West Middle, 32 years
• Gary Hogue, Alternative School teacher at West High, 31 years
• Donald Trimble, Art teacher at West High, 31 years
• Terri Askelson, Teacher at West High, 30 years
• Marlene Gratzfeld, Teacher at North Middle, 30 years
• Carol Yaneff, Special education assistant at East Middle, 30 years
• Diana McMillin, Secretary at West High, 29 years
• Cynthia Grause, Teacher at East Middle, 27 years
• Becky Hobbiebrunken, Teacher at Leeds Elementary, 26 years
• Teresa Kamradt, Food Service at Riverside Elementary, 26 years
• Roxanne Lohr, Building Office Assistant at Loess Hills Elementary, 25 years
• Patricia Hoffman, Teacher at East High, 23 years
• Michelle Larson, Building Instructional Assistant at North High, 22 years
• Joellen Hebert, Secretary at West High, 22 years
• Fred Griffin, STEM Teacher at West Middle, 22 years
• Julie Bell, Instructional Assistant at Spalding Park Elementary, 21 years
• Mary Jordt, Teacher, North Middle, 21 years
• Raymond Sanders, Building Service Technician at Operations & Maintenance, 21 years
• Timothy Foix, Teacher at North Middle, 20 years
• Nanette Herman, Secretary at Educational Service Center, 20 years
• Brenda Horst, Secretary at Educational Service Center, 19 years
• Lori Bowitz, Art Teacher at Sunnyside Elementary, 18 years
• Paula Hogan, Building Service Technician at Irving Elementary, 17 years
• Deb Jorgensen, Teacher at North Middle, 16 years
• Daniel Ford, Liaison Officer at Spalding Park Elementary, 15 years
• Norma Colt, Food Service at Harry Hopkins, 15 years
• Lori Thornton, Benefits Administrative Assistant, 15 years
• Diane Zimmerman, Food Service at Perry Creek Elementary, 13 years
• Barbara Jerome, Third grade teacher at Unity Elementary, 13 years
• Karen Rasmussen, Special education assistant at Riverside Elementary, 12 years
• Francis Brown, Food Service at Harry Hopkins, 11 years
• Susan Rooney, Classroom Teacher at Loess Hills Elementary, 11 years